SWAT team responds to Midlothian liquor store robbery
Police and SWAT officers were on the scene of a barricade situation at a liquor store in Midlothian Wednesday afternoon.
Police and SWAT officers were on the scene of a barricade situation at a liquor store in Midlothian Wednesday afternoon.
What does it mean to "be mogged" by someone with "hunter eyes"? Somehow it all makes sense to members of TikTok's looksmaxxing community.
Breasts don’t stop changing once you reach puberty. Here’s how they can fluctuate over time.
Tesla Cybertruck claims 2,500-lb payload capacity, 11,000-lb tow rating. Among EV pickups, Cybertruck spec sheet only lags the Ram 1500 REV.
No. 7 Tennessee has dropped two straight games in Hawaii.
Crypto enthusiasts are breathing an audible sigh of relief, saying Binance's $4.3 billion pact with the US government lifts the uncertainty hanging over their industry
The Diamondbacks added a major power bat to a lineup in need of pop.
Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence team said on Wednesday North Korean hackers had compromised CyberLink to distribute a modified installer file from the company as part of a wide-reaching supply-chain attack. CyberLink is a software company headquartered in Taiwan that develops multimedia software, such as PowerDVD, and AI facial recognition technology. According to the company’s website, CyberLink owns over 200 patented technologies and has shipped more than 400 million apps worldwide.
RBC has joined Bank of America in calling for the S&P 500 to reach 5,000 by the end of next year.
Save up to 50% on well-known brands at Amazon, Best Buy and beyond.
Experts share the best way to store leftovers, from using clear containers to marking your calendar
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 7.29% from 7.44% the week prior.
Ninety percent of survey respondents said they plan on spending as much on cannabis, or more, than they have for past Thanksgivings.
Mastodon's latest update is tackling a problem Twitter users know all too well: the scourge of the "reply guys." A colloquial term for the men who regularly reply to women's posts in an overly familiar fashion, often to "mansplain," tone police, offer unsolicited advice or gaslight the original poster, reply guys have been a longtime problem on social media. Now, starting in the Mastodon app for Android, the company is experimenting with a simple reminder that will pop up when someone is about to respond to a stranger.
After a tumultuous few days at OpenAI Sam Altman is back as CEO and Microsoft's AI strategy remains intact.
Consumer budgets are expected to be better this holiday shopping season, which could result in better sales outcomes for retailers. It continues to be a challenge to capture those consumer dollars amid myriad messages coming at consumers from all directions. Meet Birdseye, a Toronto-based company focused on retail and e-commerce artificial intelligence.
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.
There is "reasonable evidence" to conclude that Tesla and its officers, including CEO Elon Musk, knew its vehicles had defective Autopilot systems but still allowed the cars to be driven in areas "not safe for that technology," a Florida judge found. The ruling last week from Judge Reid Scott, in the Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, means the family of a man who died in a collision while his Tesla's Autopilot was engaged can go to trial and seek punitive damages from Tesla for intentional misconduct and gross negligence. The hit to Tesla comes after the electric vehicle maker won two product liability cases in California earlier this year over the safety of its Autopilot system.
A slowed-down version of Pharrell Williams' 2013 song "Happy" has inspired a TikTok trend that references shocking and iconic pop culture moments. The post What’s the ‘It might sound crazy what I’m ’bout to say’ TikTok trend? appeared first on In The Know.
AI startups that aren't OpenAI are plugging away this week, it'd seem -- sticking to their product roadmaps even as coverage of the chaos at OpenAI dominates the airwaves. See: Stability AI, which this afternoon announced Stable Video Diffusion, an AI model that generates videos by animating existing images. Based on Stability's existing Stable Diffusion text-to-image model, Stable Video Diffusion is one of the few video-generating models available in open source -- or commercially, for that matter.
Tiger Global Management is going through a major management change. Per a message from founder Chase Coleman sent this afternoon to investors of the 22-year-old venture- and hedge-fund outfit and obtained by TechCrunch, Coleman is taking over both the outfit's public company investing and private equity businesses, while the longtime head of the latter, Scott Shleifer, becomes a senior advisor, a role that is a full-time position with no end date, per a source with knowledge of the maneuver. According to Coleman, the decision was made by Shleifer, largely because Shleifer and his family have "made their home in Florida and want to stay there."