Attempted traffic stop results in injury to police officer, suspect

Mar. 18—An officer-involved shooting on Crow Farm Road between Jacksonville and Weaver early Saturday morning ended with both the suspect and the officer requiring medical attention.

According to Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood, Weaver police attempted a traffic stop on a 2022 Dodge Charger during the post-midnight hours Saturday morning. The driver, a 22-year-old man, fled the scene in the vehicle pursued by Weaver police, who were joined by Jacksonville police when they reached that city's jurisdiction.

Police caught up to the fleeing vehicle near the 5000 block of Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway, where the suspect turned his car around and rammed a Jacksonville squad car head-on, before backing up to try again. According to the news release from Chief Wood, the officer got out of his car and drew his firearm in an attempt to halt the suspect, who then hit the officer with his car. This was around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect pulled back to make another attempt and the officer fired a single shot.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to RMC in Anniston, where the officer was treated and released; the suspect was transferred to UAB Hospital for additional care.

The JSU Center for Applied Forensics Critical Incident Response Team is investigating. More information will be made available as the investigation continues.