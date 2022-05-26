Attempts to appease Putin dangerous, says British Foreign Secretary Truss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Russia's war against Ukraine Day 92. Main events.

"Russian aggression cannot be appeased," Truss said.

"It must be met with force. We must be adamant in ensuring the victory of Ukraine with military assistance and sanctions. Now we can no longer take our foot off the gas pedal."

The UK foreign minister intends to demand an increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and tougher sanctions against Russia.

Read also: No deals with Russia before complete liberation of all Ukrainian territories — Zelensky’s chief-of-staff

According to Truss, no setback can be allowed in guaranteeing Russia's defeat in its war against Ukraine.

"We must not allow a prolonged and increasingly painful conflict to develop in Ukraine," she said.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence chief says Russia only has resources for 12 months of ‘normal war’

She is convinced that the West should draw conclusions from recent history, when Putin, after obtaining various concessions from the West, then attacked Georgia, Crimea, and Donbas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mitt Romney: We must prepare for Putin's worst weapons

    U.S. Sen Mitt Romney says the government needs to start taking Putin's nuclear threats seriously.

  • Russian President Putin holding world to ransom over food - UK's Truss

    SARAJEVO (Reuters) -British foreign minister Liz Truss accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of holding the world to ransom over food, responding to a question about whether she supported lifting sanctions in exchange for grain exports from Ukraine. "It is completely appalling that Putin is trying to hold the world to ransom, and he is essentially weaponising hunger and lack of food amongst the poorest people around the world," Truss said during a visit to Bosnia on Thursday. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Moscow was ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions.

  • Fidelity Sees Volatility, Rising Recession Risk: Davos Update

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a broader international effort to isolate Russia and thwart President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to undermine the global order. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap“This

  • US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

    The White House on Thursday announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season. More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections. Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations.

  • Live updates | Germany's Scholz says Putin won't win war

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his conviction that Russian President Vladimir Putin won't win the war in Ukraine. “He has already failed to achieve all his strategic goals,” Scholz said Thursday in his speech at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. In addition, Scholz said Thursday, the “brutality of the Russian war” has prompted two states to move closer to NATO.

  • Syria says any Turkish incursion amounts to 'war crimes'

    Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it would consider any Turkish military incursions into its territory as "war crimes and crimes against humanity." Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Ankara would soon create safe zones 30 km (20 miles) beyond its southern borders to combat what he characterized as terrorist threats, in a likely reference to Kurdish armed groups in northern Syria.

  • China ‘risks new Cold War’ as it pursues strategic alliances that would encircle the Pacific

    Beijing has been accused of risking a new “Cold War” with the West after it emerged that China’s foreign minister is pursuing a regional deal with almost a dozen Pacific islands including heightened security cooperation.

  • France sanguine differences over EU ban on Russian oil will be resolved

    BERLIN (Reuters) -France's new foreign minister said on Tuesday she was optimistic that those still opposed to a new European Union sanctions package that would phase out Russian oil imports to the bloc could be convinced and that the bloc would reach a deal. "We must adopt as quickly as possible the sixth package of sanctions that foresees the progressive end of the imports of Russian oil and to lift the remaining reticence," Catherine Colonna told a news conference alongside her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who until now has opposed a phased embargo on Russian oil, wrote to the President of the European Council on May 23, saying it was unlikely a solution could be found by an EU heads of state meeting next week and that Budapest was not in a position to agree.

  • India to continue buying 'cheap' Russian oil, discount to be finalised - source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will continue to buy "cheap oil" from Russia but has not finalised terms of the discount, a senior government official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. "We will get cheap oil from Russia," the government official told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the average price at which the world's third largest oil importer buys crude is currently above $100 a barrel. With concerns that conventional payment routes could be blocked due to Western sanctions on Moscow, including on banks, work was ongoing to set up a rupee-rouble trade mechanism to facilitate transactions, the official said.

  • Ukraine health emergency sparks rival resolutions at WHO assembly

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A proposal to condemn the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's aggression in Ukraine will come before a World Health Organization (WHO) assembly on Thursday, prompting a rival resolution from Moscow that makes no mention of its own role in the crisis. The , backed by the United States and more than 40 other countries, condemns Russia's actions but stops short of immediately suspending its voting rights at the U.N. health agency. If the Western-led initiative passes nearly unanimously, observers say it would send a powerful political message that is rare in the multilateral system.

  • Pakistan Latest: Pressure Mounts From Default Risk, Khan Demands

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government was committed to reviving the International Monetary Fund program and putting the country back on a “sustainable growth path” after talks with the multilateral lender ended inconclusively the previous day. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThese Are the Best — and Worst

  • War in Ukraine could trigger global recession, says World Bank

    World Bank President David Malpass said that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is causing food and energy price rises and fertilizer shortages, contributing to the risk of a global recession, Reuters reported on May 25.

  • 3 civilians killed in Russian shelling of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk

    Iryna Balachuk - Thursday, 26 May 2022, 08:24 Three civilians were killed in the Russian shelling of the city of Lysychansk and its outskirts. In Sievierodonetsk, an agricultural business and many residential buildings were damaged.

  • Robert Irwin Bravely Rescues Large Snake from Middle of the Road with His Bare Hands – Watch!

    "He's either going to get eaten or he's going to eat one of our animals," Irwin said in a video posted to TikTok Tuesday

  • Rep. Paul Gosar Spreads Lie About Texas Shooter In Hateful Since-Deleted Tweet

    The extremist Arizona Republican shared misinformation about the gunman that was circulating on right-wing networks.

  • Trump doubles down on his 'longtime commitment' to speak at an NRA convention after deadly Texas school shooting: 'America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment'

    Ted Cruz is also scheduled to speak at the event, which will be held in Houston, just a few hours' drive from the mass shooting in Uvalde.

  • Fox News’ Coverage of the Uvalde Shooting Was Sickening

    Conservative media responded to the massacre by speculating recklessly and pushing every harebrained solution imaginable — except gun control

  • Trump expressed support for hanging Pence during Capitol riot, Jan. 6 panel told

    The select panel has heard that, after "hang Mike Pence” chants broke out, the then-president expressed support for the prospect of hanging his No. 2, three people told POLITICO.

  • Israel rejects US request to approve missile supplies to Ukraine

    Israel has rejected a request from the United States to allow Berlin to supply Ukraine with anti-tank missiles produced in Germany with Israeli technology under an Israeli license, U.S. news outlet Axios reported on May 25, citing two U.S. and Israeli officials.

  • One place you won't find guns in the wake of the Texas school massacre? The NRA's upcoming leadership conference in Houston this week.

    An NRA memo said the restrictions were due to US Secret Service firearm guidelines as former President Donald Trump is slated to speak at the forum.