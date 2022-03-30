Attenborough ship proves its polar credentials

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·3 min read

The new Royal Research Ship (RRS) Sir David Attenborough is proving its capabilities as an icebreaker.

On its first outing to the Antarctic, the £200m polar vessel - popularly known as Boaty McBoatface - has been smashing through thick frozen floes.

A full assessment of its performance is still awaited, but the Attenborough is now very close to being declared a fully serviceable ship for science and logistics at the highest latitudes.

The vessel will soon return to the UK.

For the moment it continues to work around the White Continent. When it does come back, it will go into a yard for maintenance and upgrades.

SDA
SDA

The Sir David Attenborough (SDA) went through formal ice trials during a 10-day period in January. The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) engaged Finnish engineering consultants Aker Arctic to oversee the work.

The trials involved pushing the ship through floes at various power levels. The vessel also had to perform a range of manoeuvres, including reversing, turning, as well conducting impact tests at different speeds.

RRS Sir David Attenborough is what's called a Polar Ice Class 5 (PC5) ship, meaning it should be able to move through medium, first-year ice - about a metre in thickness - at a speed of three knots (3.4mph; 5.6km/h).

SDA
SDA

BAS scientist Dr Andrew Fleming said the ship managed well these and more difficult conditions. At times in recent weeks the Attenborough has been cutting through 2m-thick floes.

"Producing the final assessment takes some work to adjust for ice that was a bit warm and snow that was a bit thick," he told BBC News.

"It was an anomalous year across a lot of the Antarctic and in places we did not expect a combination of second-year ice plus 1.5m of snow. That's extremely challenging for any ship.

"But we certainly got a good sense of how the new ship performs in a wide range of sea-ice conditions and ultimately this is about learning how best to operate SDA."

Part of Dr Fleming's role was to find the "right ice" in which to test the ship. He used satellite data for this search, but ultimately had to climb down on to the sea-ice to drill through it to check its suitability.

Prof Dame Jane Francis, the director of BAS, said she was delighted with the ship's performance in the ice.

"It's been quite special to see the stunning footage of our big red ship surrounded by snow and ice for the first time. It is something we have all imagined, right from our initial conversations about the ship, and so it's a very poignant moment to finally see it in the ice."

SDA
SDA

Dr Fleming added: "You might imagine that a ship crunching and banging through ice is a noisy and uncomfortable experience, but my memory of this time on SDA is a much quieter and gentle experience.

"Perhaps it is the size of the ship or the large amounts of snow cushioning the impact, but it felt more like firmly pushing through the ice rather than the jarring, shake-rattle-and-roll that I've experienced before. Add to that the wonderful silence when working on the ice miles away from the ship and you have a much more muted but powerful experience."

SDA
SDA

Some design modifications to the ship will be required following the Attenborough's maiden expedition. It was found, for example, that seawater intakes for making fresh water became blocked with ice on occasions. An engineering solution will be devised to prevent this from happening in the future.

Also, one of the two rudders was knocked out of alignment when backing into heavy sea-ice. This doesn't affect the safety of the ship but the rudder will need to be realigned during the refit period.

Recommended Stories

  • Why We Like The Returns At Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • NASA astronaut back on Earth after record flight

    Mark Vande Hei credits frequent chats with family, exercise and meditation for staying on an even keel.

  • Review: Linklater charmingly chronicles life in 1969 Houston

    The geniuses at NASA accidentally build the lunar module a little too small for an adult in “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood.” In Richard Linklater’s first foray into animation since “A Scanner Darkly,” a few fast-talking NASA men (Glen Powell and Zachary Levi) recruit an average local elementary school student, Stan, to test it out for them on a top secret mission to the Moon. It should be said that our narrator Stan (Milo Coy voices him as a kid, Jack Black as an adult) is a bit of a fabulist.

  • Meet Annie Rose, the therapy dog from Ohio who will serve as this year’s Cadbury Bunny

    She beat out other applicants to win the coveted spot.

  • Pluto’s Ancient Ice Volcanoes Might Tease the Possibility of Alien Life

    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Isaac Herrera/Kelsi Singer We best know volcanoes to be volatile mountains that spew hot lava and gas, but this isn’t entirely the case elsewhere in the universe. Sometimes they are icy, prone to ejecting into the air a mixture of water, ammonia, methane, and chlorinated chemical compounds out into their below-freezing surroundings, topped off with icy versions of these compounds. In a new study published on Tu

  • US astronaut ends spaceflight in Russian capsule

    A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record of 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world reeling from the war in Ukraine. (March 30)

  • Brush fire burns nearly 400 acres, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions in West Miami-Dade

    There is no end in sight for a raging brush fire near Kendall that has already consumed about 400 acres in just over 24 hours, according to the Florida Forest Service.

  • Astronomers Are Stumped by New High-Frequency Wave on the Surface of the Sun

    Astronomers are stumped by new high-frequency wave on the surface of the sun.

  • 'Strong' geomagnetic storm headed for Earth; aurora borealis could dazzle tonight across northern US

    Folks across the far northern U.S. could have a treat tonight: the appearance of the aurora borealis, aka northern lights, in the night sky.

  • Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges declared ineligible to race in women’s event

    The 21-year-old has been banned from the British National Omnium Championships by the UCI, the sport’s world governing body.

  • Alexandria man arrested on 100 counts of 1st-degree rape

    Bail for an Alexandria man arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape, among other charges, has been set at almost $6 million.

  • Hubble: 'Single star' detected at record-breaking distance

    The Hubble telescope sees an individual star whose light has taken 12.9 billion years to reach us.

  • Teen who fell from amusement park ride exceeded ride’s weight limit, family says

    Family members of the Missouri teenager who fell to his death at an Orlando amusement park last week said two […] The post Teen who fell from amusement park ride exceeded ride’s weight limit, family says appeared first on TheGrio.

  • MIT study gives us new insights into the origins of the universe

    After the Big Bang exploded, bringing the universe into existence, scientists say everything cooled immensely and became completely dark. A few short hundred million years later, though, the universe awakened, and gravity began to gather the first stars and galaxies into existence. Previously, we haven’t been able to discover much about the origins of the … The post MIT study gives us new insights into the origins of the universe appeared first on BGR.

  • Space tourism: Huge balloon with a bar to take tourists to space for $125,000 a ticket

    Imagine touring into space in a pressurized capsule via a huge balloon the size of a football stadium. That's how one startup plans to take tourists on suborbital journeys 100,000 feet above the earth.

  • Is this where the ancestors of some animals we know today first emerged?

    Would you know a sea scorpion if you ran into one at the beach? What about a lobster? Around 500 million years ago, the bizarre life-forms that burst onto the scene during the Cambrian Explosion were the often unrecognizable prototypes of animals we now recognize. There were things with huge eyes and extra appendages that might have scared you straight out of the water. Some are vaguely reminiscent of their fossilized ancestors (lobsters and sea scorpions are distantly related, but you can see s

  • Russia brought back a US astronaut from the ISS despite the two countries cutting most ties over the invasion of Ukraine

    Mark Vande Hei's return to Earth — after a record-breaking 355 days — was marred by tension between the Russian space program and the US.

  • U.S. astronaut returns to earth after record ISS mission

    STORY: The flight -- carrying NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov back to Earth -- had been closely watched to determine whether escalating strife had spilled over into longtime cooperation in space between the two former Cold War adversaries.Russian space agency Roscosmos broadcast footage of the landing from the Kazakh steppe and said a group of technical and medical specialists had been dispatched to help the astronauts out of the capsule."The crew is feeling good after landing, according to rescuers," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Telegram messenger.Vande Hei, who had completed his second ISS mission, logged a U.S. space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, surpassing the previous 340-day record set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016, according to NASA.

  • Russian cosmonaut on ISS: 'We are one crew'

    STORY: With U.S. and Russia relations at their lowest point since the Cold War ended, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov said the crew of the International Space Station didn't share in the problems "on Earth." "In orbit...we are one crew...I think ISS is like (a) symbol of the friendship and cooperation and like (a) symbol of future of exploration of space."Shkaplerov made the comments at a ceremony handing over command of the International Space Station to NASA's Thomas Marshburn before returning to Earth.

  • Northern lights could glow over the US Wednesday night

    Activity has been ramping up on the surface of the sun over the past week, and a recent burst of activity could lead to an outbreak of the aurora borealis across Canada and the northern United States. On Monday, NOAA's sun-watching satellites detected two eruptions on the surface of the sun that sent enormous clouds of charged particles blasting through space. These events are known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs). After analyzing the eruptions, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) sai