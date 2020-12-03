Attendance On Demand Partners With Cordata To Integrate Scheduling And COVID-19 Compliance Software

Innovative Partnership to Ensure Workplace Health and Safety

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendance on Demand (AOD), a top provider of workforce management technology since 2006, announces a new partnership with Cordata, a leading health care solutions company. The partnership combines AOD's state-of-the-art scheduling software with Cordata's recently developed Back-to-Work COVID-19 Compliance Platform, enabling customers to integrate their scheduling systems with up-to-the-minute employee health tracking — ensuring both safety and compliance.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, AOD discovered an urgent need among its clients for assistance with screening workers' health and staying in compliance with CDC, OSHA, and ADA COVID-19 tracking guidelines and protocols. This led directly to the partnership with Cordata, which serves more than 100 clients in the health care industry and has created the first COVID-19 compliance software for HR leaders.

Through the integration, employees scheduled within the AOD system receive daily 30-second surveys from Cordata confirming their health and risk of COVID-19 exposure. Survey results are then transmitted back into the scheduling platform, which allows healthy employees to punch in to work as usual, adjusts work schedules for quarantined employees, and identifies replacement workers. This streamlined process reduces administrative burden, minimizes risk, prioritizes safety, and guarantees compliance.

In alignment with ADA regulations, Cordata also secures employee health records so that they are kept separate from regular personnel files.

"This partnership couldn't come at a more important time," says AOD CEO Chris Ciapala. "At AOD, we've always been dedicated to putting our customers' objectives first, and what we're hearing now is that our customers need an immediate, proactive solution to help them protect their workforce, remain compliant, and keep their doors open. Cordata is the perfect answer to that call."

Cordata President and CEO Gary Winzenread explains, "When the pandemic began, we were determined to rise to the challenge and come up with a solution that met organizations' pressing COVID-19 workforce needs. We're thrilled to link our new platform with AOD's effective scheduling software to offer customers a seamless experience in this difficult time."

The innovative partnership of AOD and Cordata promises to be a model for how workforce management technology can integrate successfully with a health-tracking solution to ensure safety and compliance in the era of COVID-19 and beyond.

Attendance on Demand is a rapidly deployed, cloud-based time and attendance system that minimizes a company's risk and technology investment while providing advanced features for securely managing labor data. With over 30 years in the time and attendance industry, the company's founders have evolved product offerings from mechanical time clocks to powerful computerized systems. Now businesses take advantage of cutting-edge technologies without costly software or hardware. Learn more at www.attendanceondemand.com.

Cordata Healthcare Innovations, LLC
Cordata's specialty care coordination platform helps health care organizations more effectively treat people with chronic complex diseases and generate better clinical and business outcomes through effective patient management and retention along complex care paths. Physicians, nurse navigators, care coordinators, service-line directors, and business executives at 100+ hospitals and health systems rely on Cordata for timely and actionable insights. Learn more at www.cordatahealth.com.

