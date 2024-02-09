Attendance up at Niagara Falls State Park in 2023

Feb. 9—New York State officials say nearly 9.5 million people visited Niagara Falls State Park in 2023.

The park's 9,483,947 visitors this past year was a slight increase over the 9,383,839 visitors in 2022.

The uptick in visitors was consistent with a 6% increase in visits to state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in 2023. Overall, state parks saw a record 84.1 million visits in 2023 with total visits statewide surging by nearly 4.7 million.

Other local state parks numbers for 2022:

—Artpark — 249,095

—Fort Niagara — 633,533

—Joseph Davis — 143,315

—Four Mile Creek — 67,111

—Wilson Tuscarora — 227,258

"These numbers reflect New Yorkers' strong demand and appreciation for places to swim, hike, camp, gather with friends and family, and enjoy safe, healthy recreation," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "As we celebrate the New York State Park Centennial this year, my administration is committed to keeping this progress going to ensure New Yorkers have access to world-class recreational facilities for years to come."

Last year marked the 11th consecutive annual increase in State Park attendance, and the 4.7 million jump in visits was the highest annual increase on record. Over the past two decades, state park attendance has climbed steadily, increasing nearly 60%.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid cited the improved facilities at state parks.

"With continued support from Governor Hochul and the hard work of our State Parks team, more exciting projects and programs are coming as we celebrate our State Park Centennial this year, and I am confident we will keep seeing more visitors, who help drive many local economies across the state," he said.

Highlights of the 2023 improvements at state parks include the opening the new $46 million Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Welcome Center at Niagara Falls State Park; a new $6.8 million multi-use trail at Allegany State Park; completing the final phase of a $47 million multi-year project at Hempstead Lake State Park on Long Island with new trails, observation areas and resiliency updates; and $3 million in improvements at Green Lakes State Park in Onondaga County.

Last week, State Parks launched the digital "Share Your Story" project and invited the public to share stories, photos, and videos reminiscing on their experiences at New York State Parks and Historic Sites. The multimedia campaign will run throughout 2024 in celebration of the centennial and offers visitors a chance to celebrate one of New York state's most significant environmental and cultural legacies and the role it's played in their lives.

In addition, Hochul has also directed state parks to more than double the number of pools and beaches where lifeguards offer water safety instruction programs for children.