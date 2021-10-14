Attendees at GOP candidate Youngkin event recite Pledge of Allegiance to a flag purportedly at Jan. 6 Trump rally

In a video posted on Twitter by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, participants at a rally for his opponent, Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, recited the Pledge of Allegiance to a flag that an attendee said was at the “peaceful” Jan. 6 rally where former President Donald Trump spoke. Shortly after that rally, a mob attacked the Capitol to overturn the election of Joe Biden as president.

