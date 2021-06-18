Attendees heckle Pence at conservative gathering

As former Vice President Mike Pence began speaking at a Faith & Freedom Coalition event on Friday, some members of the crowd heckled him, apparently yelling “Traitor!”

[CHEERING]

MIKE PENCE: It is great to be back with so many patriots dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority. And I want to thank my friend Ralph Reed for those overly generous words. I'm deeply humbled by them. Ralph Reed knows me well enough to know the introduction I prefer is a little bit shorter. I'm a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order. And I am honored to stand before you today.

[CHEERING]