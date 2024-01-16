Attendees honor MLK Jr.'s legacy in memorial service

Jan. 15—JEFFERSONVILLE — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., those within the Clark County community came to St. Luke's United Church of Christ to consider his legacy and work, and the continuation of it.

After a motorcade organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee traveled to the church from Quartermaster Court, attendees filed into the more than 150-year-old church Monday for the memorial service program.

Emily Carle provided the opening invocation of the service, and said that King fought against three things: Poverty, racism and militarism.

"May our hearts and our minds be cracked wide open to the opportunities to create heaven on earth now," she said.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore presented the Freedom and Justice Award to Cornelia "Sue" Wright, who has been a key leader of Rotary International in Southern Indiana for several years, including becoming the Clarksville Rotary Club's first Black governor.

Wright said in a speech that she will be continuing to talk about diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the district.

"Unless you have people who believe in and take action, words don't mean anything," Wright said. "So we all need to take action and work together and not let that diversity, equity and inclusion be taken away from us."

Rev. Karen Barth and Japa Buckner performed a dialogue where they recited King's 1967 Christmas sermon. Four months after the speech, King was assassinated.

"Man is a child of God made in His image, and therefore must be respected as such. Until men see this everywhere, until nations see this everywhere, we will be fighting wars," Barth said as she recited the sermon.

Buckner said after the recitation that King found "that the capacity to wage peace emerges from the persevering humanity of the oppressed and marginalized."

"We will know the kind of community that promotes truth and virtue possible in all of its citizens," he said.

Janice W. Leavell, chair of the committee, announced near the end of the service that through donations collected during the program, they were able to raise $637, enough for another scholarship for a local student, bringing the total number of scholarships up to five.