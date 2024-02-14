Attending the 2024 Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Parade? Here's everything you need to know

Green looks good on you, Ocean City.

In just one month, the popular resort town destination will be dressed from head-to-toe in various shades of green and gold as residents and visitors gear up to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Here's everything you need to know about the annual parade and festivities.

Where and when is the St. Patrick's Day parade being held?

Get ready to throw on some traditional Irish tunes and your favorite green and gold attire, as the annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to take place Saturday, March 16, 2024, prior to St. Patrick's Day on March 17. The cost to attend is free.

This year's St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin promptly at noon. The parade will run down Coastal Highway, beginning on 61st Street and proceeding south to 44th Street. The judges stand will be located at the 45th Street Shopping Center parking lot.

To avoid possible traffic delays, spectators are encouraged to arrive on-site before 10:30 a.m. Local television cable company Comcast will also be filming the parade for those who cannot attend in-person.

The official parade lineup will not be available until March 1. Each unit will be notified by mail or email as to their position in the parade. Units must also get in their assigned space by 11 a.m. prior to kick-off at noon.

How can I sign up for the big Ocean City parade?

Applicants may sign up now through March 4 to participate in the parade. This year’s festivities will benefit the Delmarva Irish-American Club's efforts in continuing to fund local scholarships and charities.

To sign up, applicants must fill out a form online and return it as soon as possible. Sign up early to be guaranteed a spot in the event. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $50 that must accompany the application.

Are there additional festivities to go with St. Patrick's Day Parade?

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to Ocean City, Maryland, Saturday, March 11, 2023. The parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic and was axed in 2022 due to weather.

The 45th Street Village Shopping Center will be transformed into a free-admission Irish Festival, complete with live Irish entertainment, dancers, face painting, Irish apparel and plenty of food and drinks. Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and will run through 4 p.m. March 16.

This year’s parade committee will award trophies for the best marching band, best commercial float, best non-commercial float, best motorized unit, best adult marching unit, best youth marching unit, best overall entry in the parade and special committee award.

What is the Delmarva Irish-American Club?

The Delmarva Irish-American Club was founded in 1980 by a small group of friends with the vision of celebrating the Feast Day of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, with a parade much the same as in larger cities like New York, Boston and Baltimore, according to the club's official website.

The DIAC's first membership drive resulted in 75 members. Today, there are over 300. The club is open to anyone who is Irish, of Irish descent or just likes all things Irish, Delmarva Now previously reported.

Over the years, the DIAC — a 501(c)(3) social organization — has donated more than $530,000 from parade proceeds to scholarships for local high school students and to other charities and organizations. The DIAC is an all-volunteer, local charity responsible for Ocean City's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

What’s the weather forecast?

The weather will be updated as Ocean City's St. Patrick's Day Parade draws near.

There is no rain date for the parade or festival. For more information, visit www.delmarvairish.org or contact Buck Mann directly at 410-289-6156.

If you go:

WHAT: Ocean City's St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WHEN: March 16, 2024

WHERE: Coastal Highway, 61st Street to 44th Street

COST: Free

INFO: https://www.delmarvairish.org/

