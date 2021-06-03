Attention canine owners: Another dog park is coming to the Boise area

Dog owners and dog lovers may have a new park to explore in the fall. That is when a new dog park is expected to be completed in the Boise area.

The Pavilion Dog Park, will be located next to Hidden Brook Drive, at the end of North Hidden Meadow Avenue off Star Road, on a vacant city-owned property in Star.

The Star City Council on Tuesday accepted a bid for the construction of the park from Stroth General. The work will cost about $1.5 million. It is expected to be completed in November.

Mayor Trevor Chadwick said in a council meeting in May that the city will use park impact fees to pay for the project. Impact fees are paid by developers on new development for the impact the new development will make on the city’s financial resources. Park impact fees are charged specifically to buy and improve parks.

One of the major expenses is tiling over a ditch that runs through the property.

The project will include two separate dog parks, one for small dogs and one for large ones. It will also include agility courses, drinking fountains for dogs, a parking lot and pathways.

Ryan Morgan, project manager at Keller Associates, presented the Pavilion Dog Park to the council last month. The two dog parks and pathways will make the shape of a paw once completed.

The dog park will be between subdivisions. A new subdivision is being constructed near the northwest corner of the park, and a road from that subdivision will run adjacent to the park. The park project includes trees and landscaping to separate it from the subdivisions.