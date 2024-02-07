Attention drivers: Multiple car crashes slow traffic on SLO County highways during rain

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Three rollover crashes were reported in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon as a rainstorm swept across the region.

On the North Coast, a car appeared to have crashed off Highway 1 near Cayucos. The vehicle was driving northbound on the highway near the Cayucos off-ramp at about 3:17 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

The vehicle landed 20 feet off of the roadway and damaged 80 foot of chain link fence, CHP said.

The vehicle was initially reported as on its roof, according to emergency scanner traffic.

In Templeton, a vehicle rolled over and landed on its wheels while driving northbound on Highway 101 near the Vineyard Drive off-ramp at about 3:26 p.m., the CHP traffic log said.

An ambulance was on it way to the crash as of 3:37 p.m., according to the CHP page.

In San Luis Obispo, a vehicle tumbled down an embankment while driving southbound on Highway 101 near the Madonna Road off-ramp, according to the CHP page.

There were minor slowdowns in traffic near the crashes, according to Caltrans’ QuickMap.