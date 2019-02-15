Attention juice lovers: The Breville Juice Fountain Elite is more than $66 off at Amazon

Twitter More

Packaged juice can contain unwanted ingredients like excess sugars, but paying for fresh juice every day can add up and become unaffordable. But you have another option: The Breville Juice Fountain Elite is a professional-grade juicer, which means you'll get the high-quality juice you love and you don’t even have to leave your kitchen.

Right now, the Breville Juice Fountain Elite is more than $66 off at Amazon, making the price $233.39.

This juicer has a 1,000-watt motor that spins up to 13,000 RPMs to produce 30 percent more juice than traditional juicers. Its more than 40,000 filtering pores ensure that your beverage is smooth and refreshing every time. The three-inch shoot means you don’t have to pre-cut most fruits and vegetables that you feed into the machine. Read more...

