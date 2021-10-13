Attention LEGO Fans: Buy a LEGO set and get a free e-gift card at Best Buy today only

Pick up giftable LEGO sets even before Black Friday at Best Buy.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If LEGO sets are on your holiday shopping list, we have a sweet deal for you. Today only, Best Buy is offering a free promotional e-gift card with select LEGO toy purchases.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Head on over to today to score a $10 to $30 e-gift card with your online or store-pickup LEGO set purchase. Once your order is fulfilled (or picked up), your promotional gift card will be sent to your email.

With the popularity of the Marvel movies, you need to take a look at the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet for $69.99, which comes with a free $10 promotional e-gift card. This build-and-display set recreates one of the Marvel universe's best-known weapons and comes with a stand. With 590 pieces to put together, this set is suggested for ages 18 and above, but younger LEGO enthusiasts may want to tackle it as well.

If you know a big Star Wars fan, don’t miss out on the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet for $69.99 which comes with a $10 e-gift card. Recommended for ages 18 and above, this 834-piece set is perfect for adult Star Wars fans who want a good challenge—not overly difficult, but demanding enough to keep the building enjoyable.

To make shopping as easiest possible, we’ve picked some of the top LEGO sets that you can gift this year below.

Shop top LEGO picks from Best Buy

Build iconic items like the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet or the Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet for hours of fun.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

Story continues

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy: Earn a free e-gift card with your LEGO purchase