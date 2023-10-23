Our attention is not shifting from Ukraine – Finnish Foreign Minister

Elina Valtonen, Finnish Foreign Minister, has stated that Ukraine will be one of the core subjects of discussion among EU ministers, although the situation in Israel and Gaza is the leading topic.

Source: Valtonen upon arriving at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Valtonen noted that Ukraine will be an essential topic of discussion at the EU Council.

"Our focus is not shifting at all, despite the situation in the Middle East. We expect an increased support for Ukraine, particularly regarding the €20 billion package in the European Peace Facility for Ukraine. We also need to give (Ukraine) strong security commitments and a signal about its European future," she elaborated.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Meanwhile, media reports indicated that negotiations on establishing a €20 billion special fund within the European Peace Facility to help Ukraine are dragging on, and the EU does not expect a decision to be agreed before the EU's multi-annual budget is revised at the December summit.

Before the meeting, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU had only increased its attention regarding Ukraine following the escalation in the Middle East.

Support UP or become our patron!