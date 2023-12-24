Attention Print Subscribers -- Printing Delay

Dec. 24—Today

Christmas church services: 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1000 W. 15th Ave., Longmont. All are welcome to celebrate Christmas with the church during one of its worship services on Christmas Eve. Traditional Sunday Service begins at 9:15 a.m., family service at 4 p.m. and candlelight service at 6 p.m. Free, bethlehem-lutheran.net.

Bootstrap LOCO Ukulele Jam: 2 p.m. Sunday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Whether you want to learn how to play the ukulele or already do and want to join the fun, wipe off your uke and join in. Host Brian Rezac has extras participants can borrow. Or, just come enjoy a beer and watch. All ages and levels welcome. 720-438-8488, bootstrapbrewing.com.

Upcoming

Open chess night: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. This informal chess night will have tables and chess sets ready for playing on the second floor of the library. Open to all ages, but those 16 years old and younger must have an adult with them at all times. Free; bit.ly/3U4hCeb.

Winter Wonderland Camp: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Airborne Dance, 1816 Boston Ave., Longmont. Snowball fights, building snowmen and all things wintery. Campers will be relishing the season and filling their day with joy, crafts and plenty of winter-themed games. Be ready to make an igloo and hide from the giant monster and go "ice skating" on the pond. $57, 303-651-1456, airbornedance.com.

Arts and sports in Lanyon Park: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Lanyon Neighborhood Park, 1900 Collyer St., Longmont. Pop-up programming brings free Youth Center activities to students of all ages in Lanyon Park on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This week, the fun will include coloring and Lego building. Additional activities will include a variety of crafts and sports, snacks, team-building exercises and opportunities to develop life and social skills. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Teens versus Librarians: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Loveland Library, 300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland. Compete against librarians in a variety of challenges to earn sweet, sweet prizes (and bragging rights). For teens and tweens ages 11-17 or in grades 6-12. lovgov.org.

The Library at the Longmont Senior Center: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont. Stop by the Longmont Library's table to sign up for a library card, check out materials and learn about all the free resources, services, programs and more the library offers. longmontcolorado.gov.

Tween gaming tournament: 2 p.m. Thursday, Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Join the tween gaming tournament to compete and play Mario Kart and win prizes. Registration is required. For tweens in third through fifth grades. longmontcolorado.gov.

Holiday break mini golf: 4 p.m. Thursday, Carbon Valley Regional Library, 7 Park Ave., Firestone. Come to the library for a fun round of mini golf during holiday break. All ages welcome. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Comfy Couch Performance Circle: 6 p.m. Thursday, Longmont Public Media, 457 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Robby Layton hosts a night of acoustic musical and storytelling performances. The studio will be setup in a circle so performers can take turns in the spotlight showing off their musical, storytelling or otherwise unplugged skills. Donation-based, eventbrite.com.

Skankin' Nation at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Thursday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Skankin' Nation is an eight-piece reggae/ska cover band with high energy and good vibes. bootstrapbrewing.com.