Attention Ron Swansons of the World: This Smokin’ New Bike Is Also a Fully Functional Wood-Fire Grill

Over the years, a bunch of hand-built motorcycles have challenged the status quo—but this sizzling new bike brings together two of our favorite things: bikes and barbecue. That’s right, custom builder Thor Drake of See See Motorcycles has cooked up a bespoke Springfield Darkhouse with a fully functional wood pellet grill attached as its sidecar.

Spurred on by his dream to cook while traveling along the wide-open road, Drake collaborated with two heritage brands—Indian Motorcycle and Traeger Grills—to create the beefy motorbike, which will debut at the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

“Traeger provided the grill, Indian provided the bike and the blood sweat and beers help put it all together,” See See Motorcycles told Robb Report.

The glossy, jet-black ride is powered by a “Thunder Stroke” 111 cc V-twin and features a badass 10-spoke front wheel which is exposed by a flared front fender. The Traeger Ironwood 885 grill—capable of fitting seven racks of ribs or 10 whole chickens—ingeniously sits within the sidecar and is finished in commercial-grade stainless steel with double side-wall insulation. The cooker has a spate of high-tech features—including a digital controller for ignition and “WiFire” connectivity which gives grillers the ability to monitor their fare via an app—and comes complete with all of the standard grilling tools.

See See Motorcycles is located, fittingly, in Portland, Oregon, and this is not the tiny fabrication shop’s first quirky creation. Last month, Drake served up the “Coffee Slayer”—a caffeinated riff that was one part motorcycle, one part café—but we’ll happily take a bite of brisket over a cup of joe any day.

Barbecue enthusiasts can tear into some of the bike’s high-octane fare at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally—which runs from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 11—though there are rumors Drake will only serve riders of Indian motorcycles. (You’ve been warned.) Around 500,000 visitors are expected, but if you’re unable to get to the rally, a video detailing the design and build of the motorcycle will be released shortly after. Or, you can check out some pics below:

