Attention turns to the Bidens, and other highlights from the Senate Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — The team of lawyers representing President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial dove into their arguments in defense of the president on Monday, which they had previewed over the weekend.

Trump's lawyers condemned impeachment as partisan, and deployed some anticipated arguments to push against Democrats' allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and 2016 election interference.

They went after the House impeachment process, pushed back against additional witnesses and honed in on Hunter Biden's role in Ukraine.

Their day in the Senate came after reports surfaced that Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, had firsthand knowledge of a linking of investigations to nearly $400 million in military aid that was temporarily withheld by the administration.

Here's what you missed on Monday:

'Read the transcript': Trump team lays out defense

Jay Sekulow, a private attorney on Trump's defense team, laid out the core components of the Trump defense team's arguments, which he said were in six parts. They are:

Sekulow argued that looking at the partial transcript released by the White House of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky would make clear there was no quid pro quo involving military aid. “I don’t think this was about just a phone call," Sekulow said.

Sekulow said the decision to impeach Trump was a policy difference and slammed Democrats for what he said was a "celebratory" attitude toward impeachment. He played for senators a video clip of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., handing out pens that were used to sign the impeachment articles.

"An explicit quid pro quo for alleged improper camp interference would've had President Trump saying to his counterpoint in Ukraine, 'Here's the deal,' and followed up by explicitly linking a demand for an investigation of the Bidens to the provision or release of foreign aid," attorney Robert Ray said.

That didn't happen, he went on to say.

"In the president's words, 'Read the transcript,'" attorney Robert Ray said.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Kenneth Starr, another private lawyer representing Trump during impeachment, spent his time trying to convince senators that impeachment should be treated as a "last resort," not a political weapon.

“Like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell," Starr said. "Those of us who lived through the Clinton impeachment, including members of this body, full well understand that a president impeachment is tantamount to domestic war, although thankfully protected by our beloved First Amendment, a war of words, a war of ideas."

Trump concerned with corruption in Ukraine

As expected, the Trump legal team asserted that the president's actions in Ukraine—looking into the Bidens as well as putting a hold on aid—were justified because he was concerned about corruption in that country. They said Democrats had ignored the president’s well-known concern about corruption in Ukraine and skepticism about foreign aid.

“Asking a foreign leader to get to the bottom of issues of corruption is not a violation of an oath," Sekulow said.

He argued that the accusations from Democrats were based on a policy disagreement and a difference in strategy between the Trump administration and Congress about how to approach Ukraine.

Sekulow cited impeachment inquiry witnesses who said that corruption in Ukraine was a long-standing issue.

Mike Purpura, a deputy White House counsel who is defending President Donald Trump in the trial, also quoted several former U.S. officials describing those concerns, including Russian expert and former National Security Council official Fiona Hill and former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker. Purpura also pointed to testimony supporting the claim that Trump had long expressed concerns about corruption.

“The American people know that the president is skeptical of foreign aid and that one of his top campaign promises and priorities in office has been to avoid wasteful spending of American taxpayer dollars abroad,” Purpura said.