Attic fire breaks out, family displaced in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to smoke coming out of the roof of a home in Rockville.

There, in the 13300 Block of Ardennes Ave., a fire broke out in the attic. All occupants were able to get out without any injuries.

Two men shot overnight in DC

(Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

A family of seven – six adults and one teenager – was displaced. The department said it is helping with relocation efforts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.