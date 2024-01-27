Attic fire breaks out, family displaced in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to smoke coming out of the roof of a home in Rockville.
There, in the 13300 Block of Ardennes Ave., a fire broke out in the attic. All occupants were able to get out without any injuries.
A family of seven – six adults and one teenager – was displaced. The department said it is helping with relocation efforts.
