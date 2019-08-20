Attica Publications (ATH:ATEK) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Attica Publications S.A. (ATH:ATEK) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Attica Publications's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Attica Publications had debt of €16.0m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €16.9m over a year. However, it also had €4.95m in cash, and so its net debt is €11.0m.

How Healthy Is Attica Publications's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Attica Publications had liabilities of €19.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €7.65m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €4.95m as well as receivables valued at €12.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €10.3m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €5.63m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Attica Publications would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Attica Publications shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.3), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.0 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Even more troubling is the fact that Attica Publications actually let its EBIT decrease by 9.3% over the last year. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Attica Publications's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.