Attitude toward Russia to be No. 1 issue in 2023, says Polish envoy to UN

He suggested that Russian imperialism could be seen as an ideology that threatens the world order.

Read also: Ukraine to officially address Russia's exclusion from UN Security Council

“For the maintenance of peace, the most important question is how we treat Russia,” Szczerski said.

“Or, perhaps, that Russian imperialism will be considered as an ideology that threatens the world order on the same basis as German Nazism (did).If this happens, the same decisions must be made: depriving Russia of the tools to support the role of a world power (in particular, in the United Nations), bringing war criminals in uniforms and suits, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to the international court, paying war reparations, etc.”

Szczerski said that if the option to “restore order” and save Putin’s face wins, it will be “the last nail in the coffin of the world order embodied in the foundations of the United Nations.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

