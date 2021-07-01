Attleboro man arraigned on child enticement charge

Jul. 1—NEWBURY — An Attleboro man accused of meeting a person he thought was a teenage girl for sex but who turned out to be an undercover police officer was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on a child enticement charge.

Kyle Beauchemin, 43, was also charged with seven counts of providing obscene matter to a minor and disseminating obscene matter. An Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Beauchemin remains held on $50,000 cash bail after his arraignment last week and is due back in court Aug. 6.

Beauchemin was arrested in mid-December, almost a month after Newbury police Detective Aaron Wotjkowski began chatting with him in the guise of a 13-year-old girl. During those chats on a website known for attracting men looking to have sex with girls, Beauchemin sent Wotjkowski three "illicit video/images" featuring animated characters, according to his report.

"The target user then sent four videos which showed males and females engaged in sexual conduct asking the 'child's' opinion of them and 'like something' you'd like to try," Wotjkowski wrote in his report, adding that Beauchemin then told the detective he was "sexually unhappy."

Beauchemin later sent sexually explicit photos and a video of himself and suggested he sent sexual messages to another "juvenile."

"When I was your age I had wished that someone would teach me about girls, I know I can do that for you!" Beauchemin wrote, according to Wotjkowski's report.

Wotjkowski was eventually able to identity Beauchemin and find his address based on his computer use.

From the onset of the communication with the detective, Beauchemin had made it clear that he wanted to meet up with the "child" so they could have sex.

Beauchemin then suggested meeting Dec. 16 at a location that would protect their privacy. That day, Beauchemin drove 76 miles to meet the 13-year-old girl for sex, only to be met by Wotjkowski and several other police officers.

Assisting local police were members of the Attleboro, Georgetown, West Newbury, Salisbury and Ipswich police departments along with state police troopers and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.