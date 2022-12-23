Attorney: 911 calls should be suppressed

Dec. 23—SUNBURY — A defense attorney and a Mount Carmel Township woman accused of stabbing her husband to death are seeking to have the 911 calls suppressed in Northumberland County Court.

Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini heard legal arguments on Thursday from Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward and public defender Laurie Ann Pickle, who is representing Lisa Karlaza, 53, of Back Street, Dooleyville, Mount Carmel Township. Karlaza, who attended the hearing via videoconference, is accused by police of stabbing to death her husband, Richard Karlaza, during a July 4 altercation at the Back Street home in 2021.

Pickle argued that the 911 tapes should be suppressed because they violate the Wiretap Act. Karlaza was not informed that she was being recorded.

Seward argued that a person calling 911 gives their implied consent to be recorded. It is "common knowledge" that 911 centers record emergency calls, so there should be no expectation of privacy, he said.

He called the notion that it is a violation of the Wiretap Act "absurd."

Rosini said she would review the arguments made and make a decision at a later date.

The incident began when Mount Carmel Township Police were dispatched to Back Street at 6 p.m. on July 4, 2021, for an initial report of a home invasion. An investigation showed there was no sign of forced entry to the home, according to testimony.

Police found Richard Karlaza deceased, laying in a pool of blood with several lacerations to his chest, neck and groin. Witnesses said they overheard an argument between the Karlazas and then a crash by the front door, police said.

Another witness testified that he went outside on his back porch and heard Lisa Karlaza crying and she was saying she needed help. Moments later Lisa Karlaza called 911 and told dispatchers someone broke into their home, police said.

Mount Carmel police served a search warrant and found an 8 1/2 inch knife in a dishwasher with suspected blood on the blade, according to testimony.

In addition to homicide, Karlaza is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault; three misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, making false reports and simple assault; and a summary count of harassment.

Karlaza remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township. She is being held without bail.

Pickle also said on Thursday that there are pending requests for cellular data and texts as well as for video. Seward said she has everything the commonwealth has, and they are also waiting on additional information and discovery.