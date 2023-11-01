Attorney accused of murdering father among 7 lawyers disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

The Florida Supreme Court recently disciplined seven attorneys — disbarring two, revoking the license of one and suspending four.

The attorneys represent law practices from across the state. Disbarred lawyers may not reapply for admission for five years and are required to undergo a rigorous background check and retake the Bar exam.

Attorneys suspended for 91 days and longer must prove rehabilitation in order to regain their law licenses. Disciplinary revocation is tantamount to disbarment.

Boca Raton

Brandon Scott Labiner, disciplinary revocation without leave to seek readmission. Admitted to practice in 2016, Labiner misappropriated over $400,000 from his stepmother’s trust fund, of which he was the sole trustee.

He also forged documents submitted to the Bar, including bank records and an affidavit, and failed to withdraw from three cases after he was emergency-suspended.

Additionally, Labiner was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father and is being held without bail.

Treasure Island

Kelly Elizabeth Elkins, disbarred as Elkins was already suspended. Admitted to practice in 2001, Elkins misappropriated $25,000 in funds entrusted to her as the escrow agent for a bitcoin transaction.

In a separate matter, Elkins was arrested on two separate dates for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and trespass, respectively. Elkins entered no-contest pleas related to each matter but failed to report the criminal dispositions to the Bar in a timely manner.

Sunrise

Mariano Ramon Gonzalez Jr., suspended until further order of the Court. Admitted to practice in 1993, Gonzalez failed to respond to a Bar inquiry. The Florida Bar filed its petition for contempt and order to show cause on July 24.

On July 26, the Florida Supreme Court ordered Gonzalez to show cause by Aug. 10. Gonzalez failed to file a response to the court’s order to show cause. Gonzalez was held in contempt and suspended until he has fully responded in writing to an official Bar inquiry, and until further order of the court.

Melbourne

Oscar Antonio Hotusing, suspended for 91 days with proof of rehabilitation and completion of Ethics School required prior to being reinstated. Admitted to practice in 1993, Hotusing assisted a client in a dissolution of marriage matter that was filed in Maryland, even though Hotusing was not admitted to practice law in Maryland.

Hotusing e-filed pleadings and other documents for the client through the Maryland Electronic Courts. Hotusing used his law office email address and chose a pro se category when registering with MDEC, thereby concealing his assistance to the client from the trial court.

When opposing counsel in the dissolution case discovered Hotusing’s conduct, she notified the trial court and reported it to The Florida Bar.

Orlando

Bradley Nephase Laurent, disbarred. Admitted to practice in 2005, Laurent, a personal injury lawyer, misappropriated a significant amount of client funds from his law office trust account over a period of more than three years.

Laurent was deceptive with the Bar during its early investigation in this matter and misrepresented on his Bar annual fee statements that he was in compliance with the Bar’s rules regulating trust accounts. He later cooperated with the Bar’s investigation, hired a certified public accountant to correct the trust account records and corrected the shortage through the use of his personal funds and loans.

Deerfield Beach

Ronald Stuart Lubetsky, felony suspended. Admitted to practice in 2002, Lubetsky was found guilty of seven counts of knowingly and intentionally dispensing a controlled substance without authorization by law, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1). Lubetsky, who also is a doctor, was committed to the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to be imprisoned for 60 months.

Ocala

Jason Dale Volkman, suspended pursuant to the felony suspension rule. Admitted to practice in 2000, Volkman pleaded nolo-contendere to one count of sexual battery on a person 12-18 years by a person in familial custodial authority, a first-degree felony, 20 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, second-degree felonies, 20 counts of possession of child pornography (10 or more images), second-degree felonies, one count of delivery of opiates, a second-degree felony, two counts of video voyeurism, third-degree felonies, and one count of contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The court adjudicated Volkman guilty of all the above-referenced charges and sentenced him to 30 years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by five years of sex-offender probation in Count 1, 15 years in the Florida Department of Corrections in Counts 2–42, five years in the Florida Department of Corrections in Counts 43–44, and 364 days in the Marion County Jail in Count 45, with credit for 496 days’ time served. The counts are to run concurrently.

The Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation administer a statewide disciplinary system to enforce Supreme Court rules of professional conduct for the more than 110,000 members of The Florida Bar. Key discipline case files that are public record are posted to attorneys’ individual online Florida Bar profiles.

To view discipline documents, follow these steps. Information on the discipline system and how to file a complaint are available at www.floridabar.org/attorneydiscipline.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Bar report: Supreme Court disciplines 7 attorneys