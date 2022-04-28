Attorney alleges fatal medical neglect at Southern Regional Jail

Apr. 28—A man who was incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail and died a day later at Beckley ARH Hospital on March 14 was the victim of medical neglect, the man's family attorney said on Wednesday.

The attorney, Paul Roop of Beckley, said that the family of Richard "Ricky" Wriston, 45, is seeking answers about the circumstances of his sudden death.

"I believe there was, definitely, an issue of medical neglect," Roop said in an exclusive interview with The Register-Herald. "Neglect was clearly a contributing cause to his death."

The man's father, Richard Wriston, 65, of Maple Fork, said that jail staff did not call to notify him when his son died on March 14. Nor did jail officials notified him on March 13 when Ricky reportedly became ill at the jail, Wriston said.

"A state trooper showed up at my ex-wife's home and told her he had passed," Wriston said.

"They didn't tell me he was in the hospital. I didn't even know he was in jail. There's a lot of unanswered questions that I deserve answers to. You don't go to jail ... and then 23 hours later you're dead.

"It just makes no sense."

Roop said Ricky, a substance abuse disorder patient, was under the care of Prime Care Medical of West Virginia, a Pennsylvania-based company that is contracted by the State of West Virginia to provide medical care to people during their incarceration at Southern Regional.

A former Prime Care nurse and multiple inmates have alleged over the past month that Prime Care is not providing an adequate level of care to people when they are in the jail.

"We're investigating possible abuse as well because there were apparent injuries that were unexplained, and we're also looking at that," Roop said.

"At a minimum, we believe that neglect contributed to his death."

Wriston said his son, who was also a father of five children and a grandfather, was respectful, intelligent and artistic but began abusing substances in his youth.

Story continues

He was never arrested for a violent crime, Wriston reported.

As far as Wriston knows, his son had been at Southern Regional once previously for a nonviolent crime.

Wriston said his son had voluntarily entered a treatment center in December and that they spoke at least twice a week over the phone.

Ricky left the center and returned to Raleigh County on March 10 and was planning to visit his dad.

"He had talked to my sister and told my sister he was going to surprise me, because he had gained weight, and he was looking really good," Wriston recalled. "He was going to surprise me on Sunday."

Before the visit, Wriston reported earlier this month, Ricky went to a motel room on Harper Road and, apparently, had a relapse and became disorderly at the motel late on the night of March 12.

Roop said the motel staff called Beckley Police Department and officers arrested Ricky around 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, for indecent exposure and public intoxication, and for a charge related to obstructing an officer.

Roop said that he viewed videos of the arrest and that it appeared Ricky was too inebriated to comply with an officer's orders but was not combative.

The lawyer reported that Ricky had apparently banged his head on a glass wall at some point after he was in custody and restrained.

Ricky was admitted to Southern Regional early on March 13.

Beckley Police Department voluntarily provided the family with footage from cameras worn by arresting officers, Roop said.

"We don't see where anything was done, in the course of the arrest, that explains why he wound up dead, and we have to believe that that answer lies somewhere at Southern Regional," Roop said. "From what we've seen, looking at the video that (BPD) voluntarily disclosed, (BPD officers) acted properly."

But, Roop said, his medical condition at Southern Regional seemed to warrant further medical attention. "And we don't know what they did to monitor it."

He said it is unknown if Prime Care did blood tests or any other tests.

Southern Regional officers reportedly placed Ricky in a "restraining chair" on Sunday evening, Roop said.

He was transported and admitted around 8:30 p.m. on March 13 to Beckley ARH Emergency Department.

Hospital records indicated that jail staff told the hospital Ricky had an "overdose." The hospital determined he had died of a heart attack and did not have fractured bones.

Hospital toxicology reports show Ricky had methamphetamine and Suboxone in his body when he died, and records show he was also dehydrated.

According to hospital records, Ricky died in the early hours of March 14, Roop said.

"His vitals were horrible, and I don't see why they didn't transport him to the hospital sooner," the attorney said.

Post-mortem photos of Ricky, taken by hospital staff, show apparent bruises on his face and other parts of his body, including his leg. His foot shows an open wound.

"There's marks on him and one, in particular, looks like a boot mark on his leg," Roop said Wednesday.

Wriston said that he did not know Ricky was in jail or that he had gotten sick. He learned of Ricky's death when his grandson told him around 4:30 p.m. on March 14.

When Wriston checked the jail website on the evening of March 14, his son was not listed as an inmate.

When Richard and a family member called the jail, Wriston said he was put on hold for 20 minutes until a man picked up the phone and asked their names.

Then, they were again put on hold, Wriston said.

When a jail representative answered, Wriston said he refused to provide information about Ricky.

The family was permitted to get Ricky's personal belongings on April 8, Wriston said, but they still have no answers about the circumstances and cause of his death.

Wriston said that he can only play different scenarios in his mind of what his son's final moments were like.

"I have dreams about this, now, wondering," Richard said. "I don't know what happened, whether he was telling them he was feeling bad, he was sick, and they ignored him," Wriston said. "You don't know any of those things."

He said, tears in his eyes, that his son and daughter, who died of cancer, will be laid to rest side-by-side.

Roop has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request asking jail officials to provide video and Ricky's jail records. He said he hopes to learn how often nurses checked on him while he was in the restraint chair.

Roop said the immediate goal is to find answers for Wriston, who wants to know what happened to his son.

"I think any parent who loses a child wants to know why," Roop said. "In this one, the answers are still not out there. It makes it more difficult. He lost his other child just a few years before ( in 2019 to cancer). Having lost one child, now he's lost another one.

"Had it been alone, in a motel room or somewhere, you could say, 'Look, the addiction is what killed him.'

"But in this particular case, he is there with people who are supposed to be protecting him while he's waiting disposition of his charges, and it doesn't look like that's what happened at all."

The Register-Herald reached out to the State Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday morning to ask the length of time that a prisoner is permitted to be left in physical restraints, such as a restraining chair, and how often a nurse is required to check on a restrained prisoner.

Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for WVDHS, did not provide answers as of Wednesday night.