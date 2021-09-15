Attorney Amanda Dunn seeks Hamilton County District III judgeship

Sep. 15—Attorney Amanda Dunn announced Wednesday that she is running for Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Division III.

Dunn is a criminal defense attorney with the law firm Houston & Alexander, specializing in both state and federal matters, according to a campaign news release.

She is running for the seat being vacated by Judge Don W. Poole, who announced in July that he's retiring.

"Over the last 16 years, the honorable Judge Poole has done an exemplary job from the bench. I look forward to the opportunity to carry that legacy forward," Dunn said. "I've built my career as a criminal defense attorney upon my three defining principles of tenacity, compassion and humility. Those ideals have guided me through thousands of cases and helped me earn the respect of fellow attorneys, judges and jurors.

"I plan to apply those same principles as I preside over cases as the Division III Criminal Court Judge, which is a critical role in the criminal justice system. Today, I'm asking for your help getting there."

Dunn's practice includes primarily state and federal criminal defense and some personal injury. A longtime Chattanooga resident, Dunn graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1999. She received her law degree from Wake Forest University Law School in 2004.

In her announcement, Dunn said she will focus on "lifting the burden on law enforcement agencies and officers, who are not comprehensively trained to deal with mental health issues but are often the only option during a crisis" and preventing people who need alternative treatment from being incarcerated.

Division III presides over mental health court, which was created to connect justice-involved mental health consumers with diagnostic help, treatment and other resources.

The election will be held on Aug. 4, 2022.