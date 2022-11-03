Attorney appointed as a magistrate in Akron court

Attorney Brett Hammond has been appointed as a magistrate in Akron Municipal Court.

Hammond previously served as a magistrate in Summit County Juvenile Court and worked for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. He got his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

In Akron court, Hammond will assist with traffic court, small claims and evictions and other court matters.

Hammond and his wife live in Akron with their daughter.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Attorney is new magistrate in Akron court