Attorney appointed for murder suspect charged with fatal Hunt County fire
May 14—An attorney has been appointed for a Hunt County man, charged with murder in connection with setting a fatal fire in Greenville last month.
Kerith Gilstrap, 42, of Greenville is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond on one count of murder and had filed a writ of habeas corpus, seeking a defense counsel to represent him on the charge.
During a Friday morning hearing in the 354th District Court, Judge Keli Aiken granted the appointment of a defense attorney for Gilstrap.
No additional hearings were immediately scheduled.
On the morning of April 13, personnel with the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a report of a fire at a residence in the 4800 block of Bourland, which resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
Gilstrap was reportedly treated at the scene by representatives with American Medical Response for burns and/or smoke inhalation.
Gilstrap's address according to jail records is in the 4900 block of Bourland, although he was reported to have lived at the residence with the victim.
The fire was investigated by the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire-Rescue Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.