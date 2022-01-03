Attorney argues for dismissal after three years of waiting for a trial

A Calhoun County defense attorney on Monday argued charges against his client should be dismissed because of his three-year wait for a trial.

"This has been a long delay and my client has been lingering in jail waiting for a trial," J. Thomas Schaeffer told Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Lincoln. "I ask that the remedy be granted with dismissal of the charges."

Schaeffer's client, Jonathan Budnick, 36, of Marshall, is charged with eight counts of accosting children for immoral purposes, using a computer to commit a crime and indecent exposure.

Calhoun County prosecutors have alleged that Budnick used Snapchat and Instagram to contact three dozen or more underage girls in Marshall, Battle Creek and Albion seeking naked pictures and sex.

Charges were issued 957 days ago on April 18, 2019, Schaeffer said Monday, and Budnick has been in the county jail for 792 days. A trial date is set for March 2.

Schaeffer said the long incarceration awaiting trial has affected his client's mental health and his ability to assist Schaeffer with the defense.

"It is going to be close to three years by the time this reaches a trial date," Schaeffer said.

Assistant Prosecutor Karen Pawloski argued that the court has set a trial date and that the case was delayed because the courts were not holding trials because of COVID-19.

"We are scheduled and prepared to proceed," she told the judge.

Lincoln told Schaeffer that "we were involved in a global pandemic and I could not try cases for 18 months and still have a significant backlog. I have cases older than Mr. Budnick's that I have to handle, unfortunately.

Budnick's is not the only case that has been delayed, according to Karen Kelley, Calhoun County's Deputy Public Defender.

"We have numerous cases that have been waiting," she said, "and clearly the docket has been backed up."

Kelley said the individual attorneys monitor their cases so she didn't have the number of cases that have had long delays.

"We have filed speedy trial motions," she said, "but none have been granted. But we are seeing some movement that the courts are scheduling and holding both felony and misdemeanor trials. Some are scheduled and some are going."

Judge Lincoln told Schaeffer, "I am sympathetic to Mr. Budnick being in the position he is in and I am sure it has been difficult for him being incarcerated but that can be addressed through the motion for bond modification."

After the judge denied the motion to dismiss the charges against Budnick, Schaeffer argued that his client's case has been delayed well past the standard 180 days that a case is tried after a defendant is charged.

"My client is unable to have his liberty prior to trial and unable to assist his counsel effectively," he said.

He said Budnick suffers from some mental difficulties and has been treated for depression while in jail, which has included lock-downs because of the pandemic.

Budnick is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after prosecutors argued in November 2019 that Budnick attempted to contact the victims by computer messages while he was free after posting a lower bond.

Schaeffer said his client denies those allegations and that a hearing was not held before the district court judge imposed the higher bond.

Lincoln said she would consider the motion for a release on bond but wanted to know more about where Budnick would be staying and how he could be monitored if released.

