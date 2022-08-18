Attorney argues for Stand Your Ground defense in April shooting death of Landon Aufleger

Aug. 18—Judge Katherine Thomas ruled in a preliminary hearing that there is enough probable cause to arraign Darrin Joseph Bacchus, the defendant in the shooting death of Landon Aufleger, for trial.

Bacchus appeared in court Aug. 4, where his attorneys claimed self defense according to a report from journalist Patti Weaver.

Bacchus is being charged with first-degree murder or the alternative first-degree manslaughter in the death of a Stillwater man stemming from a violent incident that occurred in an around the Headliners barbershop in April.

According to police reports, Bacchus had been assaulted by several men there and began firing his weapon after making his way outside. The only reported victim of the shooting was Aufleger, who had attempted to leave in his car when he struck.

The prosecution argued that Bacchus acted out of revenge, and not self defense, saying that the altercation was already over. The defense argued that the fight "was brought to (Bacchus)" and it is a Stand Your Ground case, Weaver reported.

Bacchus appears back in court Tuesday. Bond was denied him, and his case has been rescheduled for Sept. 30.