Attorney arrested in connection with a string of Boston sex assaults to appear in court Monday

The New Jersey man suspected in a series of sexual assaults in Boston that took place about 15 years ago is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Mathew Nilo, a lawyer, will be arraigned on rape charges stemming from alleged 2007 and 2008 assaults in Charlestown in Suffolk Superior Court, the district attorney told Boston 25 News.

Nilo was arrested Tuesday at his Weehawken home and briefly appeared Thursday in state Superior Court in Jersey City.

Nilo is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping and single counts of assault with attempt to rape and indecent assault and battery in connection with the assaults in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood in 2007 and 2008.

Nilo is originally from the Boston area and previously lived in the North End during the time of the alleged assaults.

Nilo was identified as a suspect with the help of forensic genetic genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with publicly accessible genealogy research and historical records, authorities have said.

Nilo has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW