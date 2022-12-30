Attorney arrested in fatal crash was late to pick up daughter on day of wreck, report says

A Naples attorney being late to pick her daughter up from school the night of a fatal hit-and-run was one of the clues outlined in her arrest report.

According to the report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Giselle Guzman, 30, struck a bicyclist before she fled the crash scene.

The crash happened Dec. 9 just before 6:45 p.m. along 41st Street Southwest, near 22nd Avenue, a FHP incident report said.

The bicyclist, later identified as Alberto Martinez, 45, died on scene. His left shoe came to rest 70 feet away from him.

As they examined the scene, investigators found bicycle pieces, as well as parts from Guzman's car, according to the arrest report.

While the investigation continued at the scene, the Collier County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call from a family member of Guzman, alerting of the crash.

When troopers arrived at Guzman's home in the 9000 block of Gervais Circle, troopers found a car with extensive damage to the front-right side and a missing piece consistent with the one they found on scene.

They further reported right-side hood damage, windshield damage and what appeared to be body smudges, body fluids and skull fragments, according to her arrest report.

Troopers knocked on Guzman's front door and windows, but no one answered.

Troopers contacted the anonymous caller, who said he feared for his life or being harmed if he released additional information.

A witness told troopers that the night of the crash Guzman cut him off on Golden Gate Parkway and was swerving in her lane.

When both made a left turn onto 41st Street Southwest, the witness said, he saw Guzman strike Martinez. The witness added that Guzman continued north toward Collier Boulevard.

As troopers further examined Guzman's car, they found a pick-up pass for her daughter's school, Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic School, 2730 53rd Terrace Southwest.

A Dec. 15 tip submitted through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers alerted troopers that Guzman drove the car at the time of the crash, adding that she picked up her daughter from school minutes before the crash.

The following day, troopers retrieved footage and documents from her daughter's school, as well as an interview with Elizabeth Tenbarge, assistant principal at the school.

Tenbarge told authorities parents can pick their children up between 2:55 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., adding that the school offers aftercare supervision until 5:30 p.m.

She later told investigators Guzman the day of the crash picked up her daughter around 6:35 p.m.

The school and neighboring church couldn't be reached for comment Thursday.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Guzman on Dec. 22 and charged her with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality.

Court records indicate Guzman faced a $30,000 bond.

Guzman was an associate with Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford in North Naples and focused her work on civil litigation, construction, medical malpractice, personal injury, product liability and professional liability, according to her Florida Bar page.

Her page with the law firm was no longer available Dec. 23.

Kevin Crews, a partner at the law firm, said in an email Thursday: "Wicker, Smith is aware of the arrest of Ms. Guzman. Our condolences are with the family of the deceased. We have no further comment at this time."

Guzman is next due in court Jan. 17. The Daily News couldn't reach her for comment Thursday.

