Attorney arrested in New Jersey in connection with a string of Boston sex assaults, authorities say

An accused serial rapist and kidnapper has been arrested in New Jersey in connection with a string of sex assaults that happened in Boston between 2007 and 2008, according to Boston Police.

35-year-old Matthew Nilo, an attorney, was arrested Tuesday in Weehawken, New Jersey. Officials say Nilo will be brought back to Massachusetts in the coming days.

Nilo is originally from the Boston area and previously lived in the North End. The alleged assaults occurred in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown.

According to police, there were four victims that were allegedly assaulted by Nilo.

Boston FBI Special Agent In Charge Joe Bonavolonta announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the FBI used investigative genetic genealogy to help identify Nilo.

“Today’s arrest is the direct result of the FBI’s use of investigative genetic genealogy. It’s a unique method used to generate new leads in unsolved sex assaults, homicides, and other violent crimes,” said Bonavolonta.

Nilo has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

