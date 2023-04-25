Attorney: Asheville police 'negligence,' 'inexperience' cause felony littering trial delay

Amy Hamilton and Pageant Quinn Nevel talk with their attorneys in Buncombe County Superior Court on April 17, 2023.

ASHEVILLE - Lawyers, defendants and a judge must start over in a Buncombe County Superior Court trial after police lost evidence and turned in other evidence late.

Amy Hamilton (Hamilton-Thibert in court records) and Pageant Quinn Nevel were set to go to trial this month for felony littering charges that date back to December 2021, but an apparent discovery violation has become the latest delay, and has forced the district attorney's office to reschedule.

In December 2021 the city’s Aston Park served as a focal point for sanctuary camp demonstrations that culminated in over a dozen arrests and indictments. Police have said that defendants dumped “more than 2,000 pounds of litter and refuse” there.

Senior Police Officer Sam DeGrave ― on temporary assignment at the criminal investigations division following an injury, spearheaded the investigation. It started with a rock thrown through a City Hall window, and quickly snowballed. At a prior misdemeanor trial for Hamilton, DeGrave alleged a larger conspiracy where those arrested made Aston Park look like a homeless encampment when it was not.

DeGrave said that the defendants manipulated "friendly" media.

A seized cellphone that belonged to Reece Jaksec — who was charged by APD with throwing the rock into City Hall — held entire encrypted Signal threads with felony littering defendants, flyers and other evidence. It was destroyed while in the APD’s evidence room. Prosecutors and defense attorneys learned that much of the phone’s content had not been handed over as trial was about to begin, a possible violation of court process.

With still no seated jury and questions lingering, Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant said on April 21 that the case would be continued. Grant said that she would deny defense attorneys’ request for their clients’ charges to be dismissed, but it remains to be seen when the new trial will take place or what sanctions, if any, Grant will impose.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Kurdys acknowledged on April 21 that the late evidence likely constituted a discovery violation, but disputed defense attorneys’ claims that it amounted to bad faith destruction of evidence.

Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant listens as Assistant District Attorney questions Senior Police Officer Sam DeGrave on April 20, 2023.

DeGrave was under a time crunch to get back to the patrol division, which led him to not share all the evidence he gathered, testified Capt. Joe Silberman — who oversees the criminal investigations division and said that he acted as a sort of mentor to DeGrave.

Even if it were an accident, “negligence” and “inexperience” were so egregious that it was appropriate to call the phone’s destruction “bad faith,” Nevel’s attorney, Martin Moore, told the judge.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams did not answer when he expected the new trial to take place. Kurdys told the judge it would be by September.

What happened to the phone?

The phone was stored in APD’s evidence room for months before DeGrave or other staff saw that it was destroyed, according to testimony April 20. DeGrave went to retrieve it for the planned trial.

No one oversees officers as they put phones away in bags, where they are stored in a temperature-controlled room, evidence room supervisor Juan Perez testified.

Silberman, who oversees the department’s bomb squad, testified that he inspected the phone after it was destroyed and saw that its lithium ion battery had expanded. Pictures introduced during the evidentiary hearing showed the phone inoperable and bent over itself. To get it working again would require help from outside APD, Silberman said.

Asheville Police Capt. Joe Silberman testifies during an evidentiary hearing on April 21, 2023, in Buncombe County Superior Court.

As of April 21, it was being stored in a metal trailer outside the evidence room, Silberman said at the hearing.

The news left defense attorney Catherine Perez incredulous.

“For all we know, it could be catching fire right now,” she said.

Could other phones in the evidence room also have batteries that were unaccounted for, and be at risk of exploding? Perez asked.

"Yes," Silberman said.

In her closing argument asking her client’s felony littering charge be dismissed and sanctions be imposed, Perez said that how APD later dealt with the phone was further evidence of “recklessness.”

“Even with it being continued, we are unable to comment as this still remains an open court case,” APD spokesperson Samantha Booth said in an April 24 email to the Citizen Times.

In 2011 then-District Attorney Ron Moore called for an audit of the APD’s evidence room. The audit found that prescription drugs, guns and money went unaccounted for.

What now?

Defense attorneys have said that the phone’s destruction has barred them from exculpatory evidence, or evidence that could show their clients’ innocence. On April 20, DeGrave testified that he prioritized collecting evidence that might show that a crime was committed, and the evidence that he turned in during the first round of discovery took that tack.

DeGrave took pictures of messages, including some that he did not fully expand. With the phone lost, fair discovery was lost, too, Perez said April 20.

She asked him if it was true that a message detailed defendants planning to clean up.

“I don’t recall,” DeGrave responded.

And they would never know, Perez said.

Discovery, the pre-trial process where both sides share what evidence they plan to use in court, is usually months out from a trial.

Kurdys noted on April 21 that she informed the court of new evidence as soon as she learned of it.

She anticipated that a new trial would be possible by September.

Grant has said that she will still be the presiding judge at the new trial, and she made clear that pre-trial motions will be required two weeks ahead of time.

“We’ll be waiting on Judge Grant to make a ruling on whether there will be any sanctions for discovery violations against the state for the discovery violation,” one of Hamilton’s attorneys, Stephen Lindsay, told the Citizen Times on April 24.

“We’ll see what that is and then we’ll also be comparing the calendars of the district attorney and the defense lawyers and the judge to see when we could again set this case for a trial. … We’ve all got busy schedules, so it may be some time before we’re able to get this back on the calendar in a way that is convenient for the parties.”

As the Citizen Times has reported, DA Williams’ decision to take felony littering defendants and leftist journalists to trial has left local attorneys scratching their heads, especially amid a growing backlog of untried murder defendants.

When the Citizen Times has reached out to the DA to discuss those concerns, he has either not responded or declined to comment.

Lindsay listed some of the recent court costs that taxpayers have covered — with no results so far — with the DA’s decision: a prosecutor, a judge, a clerk, a courtroom and a court reporter, for starters, he said. And then there was the cost that defendants had paid to their own attorneys for no progress, he said.

“I think when you administer justice, part of the equation is, ‘What are the … relative costs to the people that are involved,” he said. “The taxpayers, for example. The parties. The alleged victims. Part of that is the seriousness of the crime. I mean, this is not a murder case. This is a littering case.”

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety, breaking news, courts and other beats for the Citizen Times. Comments? Questions? Tips? Send them to coehrli@citizentimes.com or 252-944-6816. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

