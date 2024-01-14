Attorney asks Howell to adopt recreational marijuana ordinance

HOWELL — An unnamed organization is asking the city of Howell to adopt an ordinance to allow recreational marijuana facilities.

If the city decides not to take action, the organization could attempt to place an initiative on the ballot for voters to decide.

Anderson Grandstaff, an attorney practicing in Ypsilanti, wrote a letter to Howell City Manager Erv Suida in November, saying he'd been retained as corporate counsel for an organization planning to circulate petitions in support of a recreational marijuana ballot initiative in Howell. He didn't name his client, who refused comment to The Daily.

“If approved by a majority of the electors ... the proposed ballot initiative would end Howell’s prohibition on recreational/adult-use marijuana retail businesses and establish a regulatory framework for the licensure of those businesses,” Grandstaff wrote.

The ordinance would establish procedures and guidelines for city employees to follow when reviewing, scoring and ranking applications from entities interested in receiving retail licenses, Grandstaff wrote.

Grandstaff claimed his client has “strong grassroots support for passage” of the initiative.

“My client has also expressed that (they are) willing to negotiate amendments to the proposed ballot initiative with the city council of Howell if that body believes that such amendments would better align the substance of the proposed ballot initiative with your local interests and concerns,” Grandstaff wrote.

The correspondence was shared with Howell City Council during a meeting Monday, Jan. 8.

Suida told The Daily there have already been two attempts for a related ballot proposal — but both failed to gather the required number of signatures.

“At this time, the city has not received any interest from our residents to proceed with an ordinance to regulate marijuana facilities in Howell,” Suida said. “Howell is prepared, should that need arise.”

