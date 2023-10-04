Attorney believes judge 'lost his temper' in unfair public criticism

Oct. 3—WILKES-BARRE — Attorney Lawrence J. Kansky addressed a letter to Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. indicating he was unfairly criticized in open court and again in a private meeting due to what he calls a "mix up" of two criminal cases.

Sklarosky in open court admonished Kansky for misinterpreting a proceeding as a status conference rather than a pre-trial conference and motions hearing for homicide suspect Frangel Garcia Andujar, 21, on Sept. 5.

Kansky believed the proceeding was a status conference where attorneys and prosecutors provide a judge an update on cases and how they are proceeding with the exchange of evidence, called discovery.

But the Sept. 5 hearing, which was scheduled on March 15, was a motions hearing on Kansky's omnibus motion where he is seeking to suppress a photo array presented by Hazleton police to witnesses and/or victims and to preclude the jury from hearing Garcia Andujar's prior bad acts.

Kansky said during a phone call Tuesday the "mix up" occurred because Garcia Andujar has two separate criminal cases — criminal homicide and the other resisting arrest — as the resisting arrest case was scheduled for a status conference on Sept. 5.

Hazleton police and county detectives charged Garcia Andujar with fatally shooting Stanley Jimson, 17, and four juveniles during a party at 182 S. Wyoming St. on March 6, 2022.

Witnesses told detectives Garcia Andujar and another man were uninvited guests at the party. During a fight, Garcia Andujar brandished a handgun and discharged multiple rounds striking Jimson and four juveniles, according to court records.

During the Sept. 5 proceeding, Sklarosky admonished Kansky for not knowing the proceeding was a motions hearing. Kansky said he was unprepared to go forward to argue the merits of his omnibus motion without co-defense lawyer James Scanlon, who was reportedly out of the area.

In his letter dated Sept. 28, Kansky described Sklarosky in open court, "lost your temper and stated on the record that there was no possible excuse for this mix-up. You then read an old (court) order dated March 10, 2023, into the record. After this, you proceeded to yell while publicly criticizing my character."

A review of Garcia Andujar's docket has no March 10, 2023, entry.

Sklarosky then called Kansky and Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle in-chambers for a private meeting.

According to Kansky's letter, Sklarosky continued to criticize Kansky behind closed doors.

"You ordered me into your chambers where you continued your wrongful tirade against me. Interestingly, you singled me out and never mentioned my co-counsel. You even took issue with how calmly I was taking this situation and described me as being 'cavalier,'" Kansky wrote in his letter.

Kansky wrote he remained calm, "in an effort to de-escalate your temper and unwarranted false statements."

Kansky ended his letter stating, "I did not deserve to be unfairly criticized in public which resulted in interfering with my attorney-client relationship and law practice in general. I will not stand for you undermining my capabilities in this very serious murder case."

A message was left for Sklarosky Tuesday afternoon.

Judges are obliged to follow the Code of Judicial Conduct under the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania. One of rules prohibits judges from making statements on pending and impending cases but are permitted to make public statements in the course of official duties and explain court procedures.

Garcia Andujar is next scheduled for a pre-trial conference on the homicide case and a status conference on the resisting arrest charge on Nov. 7.

"I highly respect the court and I highly respect Judge Sklarosky," Kansky said during Tuesday's phone call. "It was a mix-up because of the order and the two cases."