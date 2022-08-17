Florida lawmaker to draft Tyre Sampson bill to address amusement park ride safety

The family of a teen who died on a drop ride in Orlando is calling for justice on what would have been his 15th birthday.

12:43 p.m. update:

The family of Tyre Sampson, who was killed on a thrill ride in Orange County, spoke publicly on Wednesday, the same day the teen would have turned 15.

His family and their attorney, Benjamin Crump, said there are new developments in the investigation.

Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 today — however, the young man’s life was cut short because of negligence by ICON Park and the Free Fall ride manufacturer. Now his family must live with lifelong pain knowing their son’s death could have been PREVENTED. Rest in Power, Tyre 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jKjBR1PN4w — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 17, 2022

Florida Rep. Geraldine Thompson said she is working on drafting a bill called the Tyre Sampson law, to address safety of amusement park rides.

Photos: Family of Tyre Sampson hold news conference in Orange County

They also released balloons and prayed for the family to heal and receive justice for the loss of their son.

Channel 9 has a crew at the news conference and will provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

More details are expected to be released Wednesday involving the death of Tyre Sampson.

Original report: Boy, 14, dies after falling from FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando

Sampson would have turned 15 on Wednesday, but the 14-year-old fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride in March.

Attorney Benjamin Crump and Tyre’s family will hold a news conference Wednesday on International Drive to discuss their wrongful death lawsuit.

WATCH: Report: Orlando FreeFall’s operator made manual adjustments to ride that made it unsafe

Tyre’s parents filed the lawsuit against Icon Park, the Slingshot Group and others.

Story continues

WATCH: ‘The proper respect’: Father of boy who died on Orlando FreeFall ride calls for permanent memorial

Channel 9 will be at the news conference and will provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.