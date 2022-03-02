Attorney for Black teen in NJ mall fight considers civil rights lawsuit

BRIDGEWATER – Z’Kye Husain, the Black Somerville eighth grader who was wrestled to the floor at Bridgewater Commons by a township police officer and arrested following a scuffle last month, is still confused why he was treated differently than the lighter-skinned teen involved in the fight.

"I don't understand why I got treated differently because of the color of my skin," he said Wednesday at a press conference at the municipal complex. Unlike Z'Kye, the other teen was not handcuffed.

"I feel like I shouldn't be lucky that I wasn't hurt or killed by people who promise to protect us," Z'Kye said. "That's why we are here today to change that — to not be lucky to be treated like animals."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, hustles Z'Kye Husain away from a press conference outside the Bridgewater Municipal Complex on Wednesday.

That's one of the reasons why noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his legal team are considering filing a lawsuit in federal court claiming the arrest and use of force violated the teen's constitutional right to equal protection under the law.

"Thank God Z'kye is not hurting physically, though he is mentally scarred," said Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

"We believe that he should be treated equally no matter the color of his skin," Crump said at the press conference organized by the National Action Network.

About 150 people came to the plaza at the municipal complex for the noon press conference that was moved inside when local activists, criticizing event organizers for exploitation, disrupted the event.

Crump said there is "really no way to justify the video" of the incident that went viral and has been viewed more than 3 million times.

"This video gave us ocular proof" that the police officer used excessive force, he said, adding it was "explicit bias."

He said the footage of the female officer with her knee on the teen's shoulders reminded many of what happened to George Floyd.

"We are going to stand up for our children," he said.

Crump said the police, the mayor and the governor "have to do something about this."

He quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who said that people shouldn't be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

The lawsuit, Crump said, may set a precedent not only in Bridgewater and New Jersey, but the entire nation as well.

He called the incident "so sad" and said the issue should be addressed because of "what happens the one time when there is no video."

Z'Kye’s mother, Ebone, called for accountability.

"If they (the officers) do not suffer serious consequences, this will keep happening," she said.

The mother said that when she was called to the Bridgewater Police Department to pick up her son after the arrest, she accepted that police had to detain him after the incident.

“I was fine," she said.

But, when she saw the video the next day, she said the difference in the way the two teens were treated was "mind boggling."

"This happens way too often," she said. "It's been happening for years."

She said that government officials, because they "have the power to change it," first have "to admit there's a problem."

"It's bigger than my son," she said.

Crump agreed.

"Talk is not enough," he said. "We need action."

Jihad Husain, Z'Kye's father and a military veteran, said his son is "a good kid" who visits his grandmother on weekends and mows her lawn.

He was outraged about what happened to his son.

"This is not justice," he said. "This is not equality."

"We want justice," he said.

The Rev. Steffie Bartley Sr., the northeast regional director of the National Action Network, said that it seems there are "two different books" in training police officers – one for how to treat white people, and one for how to treat Black and brown people.

"We want one book for all," he said.

Bartley said he has spoken to Bridgewater Mayor Matt Moench and the Office of the Attorney General and is awaiting a response from Gov. Phil Murphy's office.

