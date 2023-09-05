Attorney Breaks Down What You Should Know about Comparative Negligence

TechCrunch

The race to net zero has led thousands of businesses to commit to eliminating their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a commitment that falls short of what is needed to counter the growing climate emergency. Insufficient action and planning among governments and corporations is part of it, but even with the best will in the world, the Herculean undertaking required to get businesses to net zero in less than three decades presents a vast gamut of challenges. Among them is how to help well-intentioned institutions invest in carbon projects, and -- by extension -- how to help carbon projects get investment?