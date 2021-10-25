Attorney: Brian Laundrie’s family won’t hold funeral, plans to cremate his remains

A funeral service will not be held for Brian Laundrie, whose remains were found in a Florida reserve last week, an attorney for his family said.

Laundrie’s family plans to have his remains cremated, the attorney, Steven Bertolino, told CNN.

The 23-year-old Laundrie was the former fiancé of Gabby Petito, whose remains were found in a Wyoming national forest last month.

Petito and Laundrie embarked on a cross-country road trip in July that began on Long Island. Laundrie returned alone to Florida on Sept. 1, then disappeared nearly two weeks later after Petito, 22, was reported missing by her family.

The FBI used dental records to confirm the human remains discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park last Wednesday were Laundrie’s.

Multiple personal items were also found in the area.

“Brian Laundrie’s autopsy has not provided a manner or cause of death and his remains are now being transferred to an anthropologist,” Bertolino said to CNN.

A Wyoming coroner determined Petito, a Long Island native, died from homicide by strangulation, but few other details in the case have been confirmed.

Laundrie was considered a person of interest in the Petito case. His disappearance last month prompted a manhunt.

A public viewing for Petito was held on Long Island last month.

