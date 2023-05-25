Attorney calls for firing of cop who shot 11-year-old in his own home after child called 911

The Mississippi cop who shot an 11-year-old boy while responding to the child’s 911 call should be fired, the family’s attorney said Thursday.

Aderrien Murry was following his mother’s instructions when he called for help early Saturday in the Mississippi town of Indianola. Instead he got a collapsed lung, lacerated liver, fractured ribs and a five-day hospital stay after the responding officer, Sgt. Greg Capers, shot him in the chest as the boy was following demands to exit the home.

“The same cop that told him to come out of the house [shot him],” said Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, according to CNN. “[Aderrien] kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’”

The traumatized child was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home in the Mississippi Delta city about 95 miles northwest of Jackson.

On Thursday, family attorney Carlos Moore called for the officer to be fired.

“We are demanding justice,” Moore said, speaking in front of Indianola City Hall at a protest livestreamed by his law office. “An 11-year-old Black boy in the city of Indianola came within an inch of losing his life. He had done nothing wrong and everything right.”

Nakala Murry had asked her son to call police and his grandmother on Saturday when the father of one of her other children came by the home “irate” and made her feel unsafe, Moore said. Two officers showed up, one kicking in the front door before Nakala had a chance to open it.

Moore said she informed the cops that the man had already left before they arrived but there were three children inside, and no one was armed. Sgt. Greg Capers then shouted for anyone inside to come out with their hands up. No sooner had Aderrien rounded the corner into the living room to comply with the instructions, than Capers, who is also Black, shot the Black boy in the chest.

“He called the police to come to his mother’s rescue,” Moore said. “He called his grandmother to come to his mother’s rescue. The police came there and escalated the situation.”

Capers has been suspended with pay pending an investigation, officials confirmed. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced it would examine the incident.

With News Wire Services