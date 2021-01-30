Attorney calls for firing of officer seen slamming student to ground

Audrey McNamara

The attorney for the family of a Florida high school student who was seen on video being slammed to the ground by a school resource officer has called for the officer to be fired and charged with aggravated assault. A video widely circulated on social media appears to show the officer slamming the female student to the ground where she lays motionless as she's handcuffed. 

"We demand that this officer be terminated because this is unacceptable that you can do this to our children and not be held accountable," Attorney Ben Crump told CBS News. "And we also want him to be charged with aggravated assault and battery on a child, because Taylor was a child, he was a grown man."

The brief video, which had been viewed more than 70,000 times as of late Tuesday night, appears to show the deputy forcefully throwing the 16-year-old girl onto a concrete walkway at Liberty High School in Osceola County. Moments later, the deputy is seen handcuffing her while a second deputy stands over them. 

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. Osceola Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace told CBS News that the school district has "no comment at this time as this is a pending investigation under the direction of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement."

This beautiful young lady is 16yo Taylor Bracey. SRO Deputy Ethan Fournier body-slammed her this week, leaving her unconscious as she hit the hard concrete floor of her Kissimmee FL high school. We must hold Fournier accountable! Sign petition:

— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 30, 2021

The teen is now recovering at home, where her mother, Jamesha Bracey, says she is experiencing headaches, blurry vision, memory loss, and fatigue. Bracey said watching the video made her "upset, distraught," and "hurt." 

"No one child should have to endure something like she endured. No one, period. And he needs to be held accountable," she said.

The officer is an employee of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, which said Tuesday evening that it's collecting video and witness statements. The Sheriff's Office also said the officer "was in the process of trying to stop the student from fighting another student in the hallway when the deputy took her into custody."

According to Bracey, her daughter said she had a "verbal altercation" with another student but did not fight, and only remembers "being slammed and waking up in the principal's office."

Bracey said the teenager called from school earlier that day to tell her mother that a group of students was planning to attack her after school. Bracey instructed her daughter to tell the dean. "And she did because the dean called me two minutes after the fact that I hung up with her to tell me that they have her in student services and that he would prefer that one of us come to pick her up because he didn't want to put her back in student population until he investigated what was going on," Bracey explained.

En route to the school, however, she said she got another call — this time from the assistant principal asking if an EMT had permission to check on her daughter. Bracey said she immediately asked what happened, but was not given an explanation.

"He wouldn't give me any information over the phone. He handed the phone to the lieutenant EMT for him to tell me that her vitals were good and she had no physical injuries that he could see, and he didn't think that she needed to go to the hospital," she said. "So I asked him again what happened, still no information. I didn't get any information on what happened to my daughter until I got to school."

Upon arriving along with her husband, Bracey said they were not told that their daughter had been knocked unconscious. "My daughter's the one that told me that she woke up in the office," she said. "So, apparently something happened, which we're seeing now on the video that's gone viral."

"It's obvious that she was knocked unconscious just by looking at the video and the fact that she remembers waking up in the principal's office," Crump said. "It is just unacceptable that this police officer, this grown man, would slam this Black girl on the concrete, see her not responsive at all but still put handcuffs on her."

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Sheriff's Office's use of force policy says officers should use "the minimal amount of force necessary to perform official duties." Crump said the video makes clear that policy was violated. 

"We've been contacted by two other families where they said this particular deputy, this resource officer, used excessive force against their Black daughters. So we demand justice," he said. 

Bracey said her next step is to care for her daughter's symptoms, and ensure she remains safe. When asked if her daughter would return to the school, Bracey replied, "She won't be going back, no."

CDC issues mask requirement for all public transportation

2020 was the worst year in tourism history, UN says

Stock market slips as GameStop shares surge going into the weekend

Latest Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For Decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemCoronavirus vaccine guide: Everything you need to know so far

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • Biden faces scrutiny over reliance on executive orders

    President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of his heavy reliance on executive orders in his first days in office. The president in just over a week has already signed more than three dozen executive orders and directives aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic as well as a gamut of other issues including environmental regulations, immigration policies and racial justice. Biden has also sought to use the orders to erase foundational policy initiatives by former President Donald Trump, such as halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender people from serving in the military.

  • 2 dead in massive California storms; Highway 1 washed out

    The "atmospheric river" storm caused a landslide that took out a section of highway about 15 miles south of Big Sur.

  • Canadian airlines to cancel Mexico, Caribbean flights amid vaccine shortfall

    Canada's major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months starting on Sunday as the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout suffered another setback, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. All airline passengers arriving from abroad will also be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and wait in a hotel for up to three days at their own expense until the results arrive, Trudeau said. Trudeau also said Moderna Inc's next delivery would be almost a quarter smaller than expected.

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • Moscow court puts Navalny's allies under house arrest

    A Moscow court on Friday put the brother and several allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny under house arrest for two months as authorities sought to stymie more protests over the jailing of the top Kremlin foe. Navalny's supporters called for rallies on Sunday to demand his release. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated across Russia last weekend to protest his Jan. 17 arrest and 30-day detention.

  • Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

    Mexico plans to import about 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. "We are also getting AstraZeneca vaccines, apart from the agreement we have with them - these vaccines are being made here in Mexico - we will bring AstraZeneca from India," Lopez Obrador said in a video broadcast on social media.

  • US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

    A US judge on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country. The ruling by US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston cleared the way for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the US State Department approved their extradition. The Taylors' lawyers had argued they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone "bail jump" and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect relentless interrogations and torture. Ghosn in a court filing sought to support their claim, arguing he faced prolonged detention, mental torture and intimidation in Japan and the Taylors would face "similar or worse conditions". But Ms Talwani said that "although the prison conditions in Japan may be deplorable", that was not enough to bar extradition and that authorities had established their alleged actions were an "extraditable offense". Lawyers for the Taylors quickly moved to appeal. They declined to comment, as did Nissan. Ghosn and the Japanese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request. MS Talwani put their extradition on hold on Oct. 29 so she could hear their challenge to the State Department's decision. Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

  • Census delay helps GOP in one statehouse, Dems in another

    The Census Bureau’s missed deadlines could be a boon for Virginia Republicans but a bust for the New Jersey GOP — and the reverse for Democrats — as the only two states with legislative elections this year do so without the data they need to draw new boundaries. The 2021 election cycle, the first since Democrats took control of the White House and Congress, is also supposed to be the first conducted after redistricting based on changes captured in the once-a-decade census required under the Constitution.

  • Family of Florida teen body-slammed by school officer demands his firing

    “(We’re) just angry and want justice to be served," said the mother of Taylor Bracey.

  • China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city, media report

    China sent an extra 100 cadres to work in its top Hong Kong office in the past year to make sure the city was ruled by patriots, the South China Morning Post said on Friday. Beijing has imposed a tighter grip on the Asian financial hub in the past year, imposing new security laws and arresting political opponents. The Post, citing unnamed sources, said the Hong Kong Liaison Office's expanded responsibilities included tighter supervision and policy implementation in the semiautonomous city.

  • Exclusive: Covid patients dying unnecessarily because they refuse to go on ventilators, medics warn

    Critically ill Covid patients are dying unnecessarily in the second wave because they are refusing to go on ventilators, senior medics have warned. The Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine said its members are being confronted by patients or their families who wrongly believe that the machines will kill them. It follows widespread use of the devices in the early stage of the pandemic, when death rates in intensive care units were high. Ventilator use then declined markedly during the first wave, and this correlated with an improvement in survival. However, Dr Alison Pittard, the dean of the faculty, said recent studies proved that the two were not related and that patients were and are dying from Covid itself and not because of the machines. She told The Telegraph that, during the second wave, colleagues across the country have watched patients die because of their fear of intubation. Although there is not yet published data, Dr Pittard said this trend appears to be more pronounced among patients from ethnic minority backgrounds and those from deprived areas. "It's really difficult for doctors working in ICU when you see a patient deteriorate and you know that if you don't put them on a ventilator they are going to die, but they are refusing," she said. "They get sicker and sicker and sicker, then you have a situation when they become semi-conscious, so you can't have an informed conversation. We have to honour our patients' wishes."

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Poles clash with police in abortion ban protest

    The ruling, first announced on Oct. 22 last year by the Constitutional Tribunal, led to weeks of massive protests, forcing the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government to delay its implementation. scuffles broke out between protesters in the capital Warsaw between protesters gathered gathered outside the Constitutional Tribunal building and the police. A group of demonstrators was blocked for hours by the police using a crowd control technique known as 'kettling'. At least three people were detained, including Klementyna Suchanow, one of the leaders of the movement Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike). Under the new rules, terminations will be permitted only in cases of rape and incest, and when the mother's life or health is endangered. Doctors performing illegal abortions in Poland face jail.

  • Myanmar military denies claims it was threatening a coup

    Myanmar’s military on Saturday denied that controversial statements by its chief were meant as a threat to stage a coup, claiming the media had misinterpreted his words. Political tension in the Southeast Asian nation soared this past week after a spokesman for the military said a coup could not be ruled out if military complaints of widespread voting fraud in last November’s election were ignored. The commander-in-chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, had told senior officers in a speech Wednesday that the constitution could be revoked if the laws were not being properly enforced.

  • Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    House Democrats plan to make their Republican colleagues go on the record about whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should stay in the House as a member in good standing, with seats on the budget and education committees. Greene is scrubbing her social media history of incendiary posts, but plenty has already been unearthed this week. The latest is a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene suggested, as New York's Jonathan Chait paraphrases, that deadly "California wildfires were intentionally set by a Jewish space laser." Greene has also said school mass shootings were faked, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — one of the several prominent Democrats whose killing Greene appears to have endorsed — used Greene's Sandy Hook hoax comments to slam House GOP leaders. "Assigning her to the education committee, when she has mocked the killing of little children," Pelosi said Thursday. "What could they be thinking — or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said he will introduce a privileged resolution to expel Greene, ensuring it a floor vote as early as next week. "Expulsion would require two-thirds support in the House, making it highly unlikely that it will succeed," Politico says. "Still, it will force every single lawmaker, including members of GOP leadership, to go on the record when it comes to Greene." Meanwhile, her fate "is fueling tensions throughout the House" three weeks after the Jan. 6 assault, Politico notes. "Many Democrats say they are still rattled by the potential role of GOP members in that attack, including Greene," who "has been blamed even by some Republicans for helping to incite the insurrection." "The enemy is within the House of Representatives," Pelosi said Thursday. "We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence against other members." Some House Democrats, The Washington Post reports, "have bought bulletproof vests and are seeking other protections." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "has long struggled with how to address Greene, highlighting the current predicament for House GOP leaders, whose party attracts an increasingly virulent anti-establishment, conspiratorial base," the Post reports. He had, and blew, his chance last summer, Axios reports, when he and his leadership team "discussed — but then largely set aside — fears that" the "QAnon-supporting" Greene "would end up a flaming trainwreck for their party." More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemCoronavirus vaccine guide: Everything you need to know so far