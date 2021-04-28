Attorney calls for probe into Ma'Khia Bryant death

Refinery29

After what felt like a year of exclusively indoor shoes, we're ready to step into the sun with our best footwear forward. And, according to the tides of fashion, the trendiest shoe for spring and summer of 2021 is a sandal with a square-shaped toe. "Although the trend has been here for the past couple of seasons, we are still loving it!" says Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop. With customers gravitating towards pieces with a nostalgic flair, square-toed sandals are poised to be picked as a popular favorite considering their sartorial resurgence in the '90s following a pretty major moment in the '30s. This geometric shoe shape also comes in many forms, which is part of its appeal. Think sleek strappy sandals à la Jacquemus to a modern take on rubber flip flops to flats and kitten heels. "Wear it with your favorite pair of denim shorts or a voluminous floral dress for the warmer weather months ahead for an effortlessly chic look," Maguire advises. And, when it comes to color, you can keep the look classic by opting for summer-friendly neutrals or amp up the wow factor in shades of purple, pink, and lime green. Covetable brands like Bottega Veneta, Rejina pyo, and By Far may reign supreme when it comes to these sorts of statement sandals, but there are also more affordable options out there that'll still have your footwear looking fresh. Ahead, discover our top picks at a range of different price points to give your shoe selection a boost for the season. At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.& Other Stories Square Toe Heeled Leather Sandals, $, available at & Other StoriesVicenza Poppy Slip-On Sandals, $, available at Free PeopleMango Knots Heel Sandals, $, available at MangoZara Heeled Leather Square Toe Sandals, $, available at ZaraVince Camuto The Salindera, $, available at ZapposCarlotha Ray Crisscross Square Toe Slides, $, available at ShopbopLulus Skye Lilac Satin High Heel Sandals, $, available at LulusUO Cici Square Toe Mule Sandal, $, available at Urban OutfittersCharles & Keith Open Square Toe Heeled Sandals, $, available at Charles & KeithSt. Agni Brown Leo Ankle Tie Leather Sandals, $, available at BrownsJacquemus Les Sandales Basgia Sandals, $, available at ShopbopH&M Quilted Slides, $, available at H&MVeronica Beard Analee Jelly Flip Flop, $, available at NordstromNine West Indra Women's Dress Sandals, $, available at Kohl'sBy Far Sonia PVC Mules, $, available at The OutnetCult Gaia Kal Sandal, $, available at Cult GaiaBottega Veneta Leather Slides, $, available at TheRealRealVince Camuto Ambralee Leopard Twist Sandal, $, available at Nordstrom RackMiista Frostine Purple Reflective Mule, $, available at Miista