Attorney: Capital murder defendant didn't see who shot, killed Jasper man

Aug. 31—The attorney for an 18-year-old charged Tuesday with capital murder in a shooting death at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex said his client was outside when Friday's shooting occurred inside an apartment.

Justin Da Shawn Fuqua, who police say resided at the apartment at 1220 Second Ave. S.W., turned himself in Tuesday after police on Monday identified him as a suspect and described him as "still at large and ... actively being sought."

Fuqua and a 17-year-old male, also charged with capital murder but not identified by police because he is a juvenile, are being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail in the shooting death of Daniel James Abbate, 20, of Jasper. The 17-year-old was arrested Monday.

Decatur attorney Carl Cole said his client Fuqua contacted him Tuesday and they rode together to the police station where Fuqua turned himself in.

Authorities said Abbate's body was discovered partially concealed next to a dumpster at the apartments at 1220 Second Ave. S.W. about 6:40 a.m. Friday. Police documents list Apartment 20 at the complex as Fuqua's residence.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Tuesday that Abbate was killed by a gunshot wound to his upper chest. Police said the shooting death occurred in the course of a robbery.

"Mr. Fuqua was outside when the shooting occurred inside his brother's apartment," Cole said Tuesday afternoon. "He is uncertain as to who the shooter was as there was a party taking place with multiple people present he did not know."

Decatur police Detective Jasmin Ferizovic filed an affidavit in Morgan County District Court on Tuesday saying that witness statements supported the charge.

"Daniel traveled to Decatur the night prior to sell firearms to another party," Ferizovic wrote. "Daniel was dropped off in Decatur. Witnesses identified two individuals who were present with Daniel when he was supposed to sell the guns," Ferizovic said, and those individuals were Fuqua and the juvenile.

Ferizovic reported that witnesses saw Abbate's body outside Fuqua's apartment, and they saw Fuqua and the juvenile in possession of Abbate's firearms after Abbate was dead.

"Witnesses then observed (Fuqua and the juvenile) move Daniel's body from outside the apartment to (the) road and conceal it," the detective wrote.

Fuqua previously had attended Decatur High School, but Decatur City Schools officials said he had withdrawn and did not graduate from the school system.

Last year, another fatal shooting took place at the same apartment complex.

On May 9, 2021, the body of 59-year-old Chester Lee Jordan of Decatur was found fatally shot in the apartment complex's parking lot about four doors north of where Abbate's body was found.

In the Jordan death, Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 22, of Decatur, was arrested on May 13, 2021, and charged with capital murder. U.S. marshals arrested Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 28, of Decatur, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 29, 2021, and he also was charged with capital murder in the case. Both remain in Morgan County Jail with no bail set.

A resident of the apartment complex on Tuesday said she would like to move but is financially unable to do so.

Tiffany Scalf, 32, said she was at work Friday morning when the news broke of Abbate's body being discovered near the dumpster. She said she and her husband did not hear any shots fired earlier that day.

"I went to work about 4:30 (a.m.) and a friend sent me a screenshot on my phone about the body being found," Scalf said. "I want to move but can't afford it right now."

She said they moved into the apartment in April and Friday's incident was the first trouble she has been made aware of since she has lived there.

"Since they found the body, I've been staying inside if I'm not at work now," she said. "I am minding my own business. But everybody I've met here has been super nice and friendly. I hope this was just an isolated incident. I think the police may need to patrol this area a little better, too."

Quentin Lovelady, 38, was repairing a friend's vehicle in the apartment complex's parking lot Tuesday afternoon and said he was saddened to hear the news of Abbate's death.

"Maybe the landlords can install some surveillance cameras to help catch the people," he said. "And I can't see why the police can't ride through here every couple of hours or so."

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.