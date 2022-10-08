Attorney charged with retail theft waives preliminary hearing

Oct. 8—A Scranton attorney accused of under ringing more than $1,400 of merchandise at a South Abington Twp. grocery store waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charge Friday.

Frank Santomauro, 56, 203 Possum Way, Clarks Green, was charged Aug. 1 with a felony count of retail theft. Police say he repeatedly under-rang purchases made through the self-checkout aisle at Weis Market, 1020 Northern Blvd., from May 4 through July 6.

According to court records, Kristen Menge, a retail theft investigator for Weis, contacted police on July 30 to report a man, later identified as Santomauro, had evaded paying for items dozens of times.

Video showed Santomauro would scan some items, then quickly hover higher-priced items over the scanner to make it appear he had scanned them when he had not. Other items were concealed and never removed to be scanned.

Menge reported there were at least 30 instances of theft. The store provided police copies of the videos and records that show the total value of items stolen is $1,449.67.

Santomauro, an attorney since 1992, has a law office at 142 S. Main Ave., Scranton. His law license remained active as of Friday. He remains free on $7,500 unsecured bail.

Contact the writer:

tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137;

@tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.