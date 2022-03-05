Attorney for children talks about her book

Mar. 5—LIMA — Kristin Henning, author of the book Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth, spoke Friday at the Vibe Coffeehouse and Cafe. She is the Blume Professor of Law and director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative at the Georgetown University Law Center. She was the lead attorney of the juvenile unit and the public defender service for the District of Columbia where she represented children accused of crime for more than 26 years.

Henning says that the most shocking thing in those 26 years is that she has only represented four white children. Explaining how the book came about, she said, "It is very hard to do that work for a long time and not want to understand what is underneath all of that."

Henning was interested to see if the numbers she experienced in racial disparities in the District of Columbia were consistent all across the United States. The second thing she wanted to know is why these racial disparities exist, and a final question was what impact do the racial disparities have on children themselves.

Henning cited data for Allen County to share with those in attendance. She shared, "That in Allen County, Black children make up only 18.8% of the youth population; they account for 55.5% of young people who are formally charged, formally prosecuted in the local juvenile court. Again, although those Black kids make up 18.8% of the youth population, they account for 43.7% of youth who are placed on probation. They account for between 55% and 66% of the children who are held in detention. That is a significant disparity."

She states that traditional law enforcement response, our traditional way in which we criminalize children, actually increases crime rather than reduces it. We as a community need to employ alternatives, social, emotional learning, mental health services at every continuum. Statistics show that one in 10 children in school will need some kind of health support from their school system. If we would just remember to see and practice de-escalation skills, how to get kids to just calm down, many serious situations would be alleviated.

Story continues

Henning summarized, "So the question is, how do we as a community reconcile both the right of keeping the children as children, even when they make mistakes, even when they do things with really bad outcomes, but also recognizing victims and accountability. Accountability doesn't have to look like a traditional law enforcement response. It does not have to look like juvenile court. It does not have to look even like a suspension or expulsion from school. There are so many alternative ways to intervene and engage with young people, ways which have been proven, evidence-based strategies proven by research to be more successful than a traditional law enforcement response."

She concluded by saying, "But the bottom line is treating children like children, even when they make mistakes, even serious things."

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409