Attorney claims police 'overreached' in harassment case against Fall River city councilor

FALL RIVER — The Westport police “overreached” in its handling of the investigation against City Councilor Pam Laliberte-Lebeau for allegedly harassing the wife of a former lover, said her defense attorney Frank Camera after her scheduled arraignment was continued on Thursday.

Laliberte-Lebeau, who appeared in person before a District Court judge, is also facing two counts of felony witness intimidation/obstruction charges in addition to two counts of making annoying telephone calls/electronic communications which are misdemeanor charges.

It is the second arraignment continuance granted by the District Court since Westport police filed charges in August.

Laliberte-Lebeau's next scheduled arraignment is Dec. 2, but Camera indicated that he they are moving to have the Bristol County District Attorney's office dismiss the case.

“I filed a motion today to dismiss prior to arraignment. There certainly are issues regarding the veracity of the complaining witness,” said Camera after the brief hearing. “I think the prosecutors are now going to look at it closely.”

Camera did identify the name of one of the complainants in the case, however The Herald News does not publish names of alleged victims.

In his motion, Camera contends that the court allowed the case to move forward based on insufficient evidence that Laliberte-Lebeau committed witness intimidation and must be dismissed.

In addition, that the two misdemeanor charges should be heard by a clerk magistrate, which if granted, would not be a public hearing.

Laliberte-Lebeau was president of the Fall River City Council at the time of the Westport police investigation, but she voluntarily stepped down from that role shortly after the charges against her were publicized.

City Councilor Pam Laliberte-Lebeau appears at a District Court hearing in Fall River on Thursday.

Harassment allegations

News that Laliberte-Lebeau was a target of a criminal investigation emerged after it came to light that Westport police had executed a warrant at the city councilor’s New Boston Road apartment earlier in August and seized her Apple iPhone.

About a week later, charges were filed and Laliberte-Lebeau received a court summons.

City councilor Pam Laliberte-Lebeau speaks at the inauguration in January.

According to court records and police reports, WPD received a complaint from a couple that alleged the wife had started receiving telephone calls and text messages about an affair between her husband, who is a real estate agent, and Laliberte-Lebeau, who is also a real estate agent.

Laliberte-Lebeau and the ex-lover were at the time involved in a real estate business together.

A forensic examination of the phone, according to police, pinpointed calls and text messages to the wife had come from Laliberte-Lebeau's phone, and that she had installed an app that hid the number behind fake or so-called “burner” telephone numbers.

The police report identified the text of a number of messages the City Councilor had allegedly sent to the ex-lover's wife and to one of her other real estate business associates.

One of the numerous reported messages from Laliberte-Lebeau suggested planting “evidence,” and another text reads “I didn’t say there wasn’t a chance for a couple of minor charges being slapped on us, I’m E-L-E-C-T-E-D.!”

Westport police also allege that Laliberte-Lebeau had contacted her ex-lover during the investigation and attempting to get him to drop the complaint.

Police say councilor admitted actions

Westport police indicated that Laliberte-Lebeau had originally resisted cooperating with officers after they arrived to issue the warrant, but that she did agree to an interview that was captured by video and audio recording.

Investigators reported Laliberte-Lebeau admitted she downloaded the app, and stated she had called and texted the ex-lover's wife because she was angered when she learned the husband was also involved with another real estate agent.

After Thursday’s hearing, Camera addressed the issue of Laliberte-Lebeau's alleged confession to police.

“I think there were statements that Ms. Laliberte had made given the circumstances. We are certainly not going to acquiesce that she made those statements. We are just fighting the case as it stands now,” said Camera.

While Laliberte-Lebeau has not publicly commented on her criminal case, in a letter to her fellow city councilors informing them of her resignation as president, she thanked some of her fellow councilors for “recognizing there’s always another side to a story," and "reserving judgment.”

She also expressed in the letter that “these past few weeks have been a very emotionally painful experience for me.”

