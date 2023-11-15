Attorney for co-defendant in Trump election indictment admits to leaking testimony videos

An attorney representing one of the remaining 15 co-defendants in the Georgia election indictment admitted to leaking video of pre-trial testimony to the media while in court.

On Monday, ABC News obtained confidential proffer videos of two former defendants, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, telling prosecutors what they know about the case against former President Donald Trump and others.

Brunswick Attorney Jonathan Miller admitted in court on Wednesday that he’s the one who leaked the proffer videos to one media outlet. He’s the attorney for former Coffee County Elections Supervisor and co-defendant Misty Hampton.

In court, Miller said he felt the public had a right to see the videos. No actions or sanctions were taken against him and he argued against the protective order requested by the Fulton DA’s office to prevent further leaks.

Most of the defense attorneys for the other co-defendants consented to the protective order as proposed by David Shafer, a co-defendant and the former chair of the Georgia GOP.

The order, as proposed, would keep things as they are unless prosecutors deem the item “sensitive,” which would then prompt defense attorneys to review the evidence and if desired, oppose declaring them as such.

