Attorney for Columbus man in attempted child abduction says incident was misunderstanding

A Columbus man has been sentenced to nonreporting probation for what Franklin County Sheriff's deputies say was an attempt to abduct a 6-year-old boy from a festival last year in Brown Township — an incident that his attorney called a misunderstanding.

Ketema Kuma Faye, 21, of the East Side, pleaded in August to attempted abduction in a plea bargain with prosecutors. Faye entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintains his innocence, but acknowledges the evidence against him would likely mean a conviction at trial and a longer sentence than he will get with the plea deal.

At the joint recommendation of Franklin County prosecutors and Faye's attorney, county Common Pleas Judge Andria Noble sentenced Faye on Tuesday to two years of nonreporting probation. Noble also ordered Faye to stay away from the child he's accused of attempting to kidnap.

Faye's attorney, Joseph Landusky II, told The Dispatch that Faye was attempting to help the child when he was accused of abducting the boy. Landusky said Faye, who is a naturalized citizen, doesn't speak much English and has a learning disability.

Faye had worked setting up equipment for the Festival of India held on June 25, 2022 at 3508 Walker Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the 6-year-old's dad looked away for a moment to help another child and when he turned back, his son was gone.

Landusky said Faye saw the kid standing there looking around and felt obligated to help him.

"It was a misunderstanding. Nobody was harmed," Landusky said. "He never left the premises."

According to the Sheriff's Office, Faye walked, holding the child's hand, about 100 yards away toward the festival entrance and did not allow the boy to physically pull away from him.

A volunteer who worked near the entrance asked Faye if the boy was his child and Faye answered yes, according to the Sheriff's Office. Landusky said Faye didn't understand the question.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man takes plea deal in attempted child abduction case