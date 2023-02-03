Attorney: Could be 'years' before victims get money back in alleged home improvement fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — In 2013, a military couple living in Richmond Hill, Georgia, paid Matt Gates and Coastal Empire Pool & Spa $40,000 to install a pool in their backyard.

Gates allegedly came out to the couple's house, dug a few holes in the backyard, then never came back. Eventually, the couple went to the police. Gates was arrested and charged with home improvement fraud, but the couple never got their money back.

Sound familiar?

Gates is accused of committing the same type of crime several times in the Tri-State, despite the fact that he was convicted in 2016 in Bryan County, Georgia, on two counts of home improvement fraud, was ordered to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution and was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Gates was also convicted in 2009 in Duval County, Florida, on four counts of felony grand theft and one count of scheming to defraud after his Ponte Vedra-based company, Gates Roofing and Construction Empire, never completed home-improvement work it had been paid to do by several Jacksonville-area homeowners.

More: Evansville has had several armed standoffs in recent weeks. Here's how police handle them.

The 45-year-old is now awaiting trials on charges of felony theft and home improvement fraud in several local counties, almost all coming after Gates and his company — Elite Construction Systems — allegedly received thousands of dollars from customers to complete construction work on their homes that Gates seemingly never intended to begin work on.

A few examples of allegations, with information gleaned from local court and police records:

An Evansville resident living on No. 6 School Road told police she'd paid Gates and Elite $39,000 to install a sunroom. He allegedly poured a concrete-slab foundation for the project, then abandoned it completely.

A Newburgh, Indiana couple hired him to install a sunroom on their back porch are out nearly $30,000.

A couple in Mount Vernon, Indiana, filed a complaint with the Posey County Sheriff's Office alleging they paid Gates $9,400 to install siding on their home and that he never began the project, but promised a refund as long as they signed a non-disclosure agreement promising to not leave bad online reviews. Gates told the couple he'd filed for bankruptcy but had left them off the list of creditors because he believed them to be "friends."

An Evansville customer says they lost $9,600 to Gates when they hired Elite to install a deck and covered porch at Darmstadt Road home.

Story continues

The fallout for Gates, financially and criminally, could be significant. In addition to being charged with felony theft and home improvement fraud in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Warrick and Posey counties in Indiana and in Daviess County, Kentucky, he's also knee-deep in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Michael DiRienzo, a lawyer with the Evansville firm Kahn, Dees, Donovan & Kahn, who is representing at least four of the creditors in Gates' bankruptcy filing, cast doubt on whether the bankruptcy will be approved. He said there's several reasons why it wouldn't, including that Gates hadn't filed tax returns, a requirement when filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Matthew S. Gates

Additionally, DiRienzo said the U.S. Trustees Office overseeing the case had in January filed and been granted a request for an extension of time to draft a complaint that would deny Gates a discharge — which would allow him to not have to pay most of his debts — with May 16 as the complaint submission's deadline.

Local business: How first-time Evansville homebuyers can beat the competition. (A cover letter can help!)

"There's a possibility that the U.S. Trustee's Office file something that has the whole case non-dischargeable or dismissed because of fraud or other activities," DiRienzo said. "There's lots of reasons the bankruptcy could not be successful."

If a bankruptcy filer's debt is determined to have been accrued through fraudulent activity, then that debt becomes non-dischargeable, DiRienzo said.

He noted that several of the creditors in the bankruptcy filing are former, would-be customers of Gates who are seeking to recoup lost money by declaring the debt owed to them as non-dischargeable. Former customers weren't the only victims of Gates' fraudulent behavior, however.

One victim is a former business partner of Gates named Ted Pease, who won a judgement against Gates and Elite Construction in June 2021, for a total of $221,770, court documents show. In a lawsuit filed by Pease in Vanderburgh Circuit Court in 2020, he alleged that Gates racked up more than $30,000 worth of unauthorized transactions on his credit card.

More: Columbia Brands announces upgrades that will bring scores of new jobs to Henderson County

Pease, a shareholder in Elite Construction and its Vice President of Production, was also supposed to receive 10% of each job contract he performed for the company. He alleged he never received any compensation for those jobs and, when he suffered an injury while working, had to pay for his medical expenses out of his own pocket because Gates hadn't procured worker's compensation insurance for him, even though Gates allegedly told him he had.

He also put a $10,000 down payment on a Cadillac Escalade that Gates told him would be used as a company vehicle, but Pease later learned that the car had been transferred to Gates' aunt, Brenda Travis.

Pease did not respond to a Courier & Press request for an interview.

DiRienzo said it's possible Gates concedes that he's not eligible for discharge, though Heather Gates, his wife, who's also filing bankruptcy, is still seeking one. Approved or not, he said it may take awhile before creditors see any of the money they've lost.

"Especially if the criminal cases result in significant (prison) time, they may be waiting years before he is actually able to have a legitimate job and pay (his debts) off," DiRienzo said. "My guess is he'll maybe do what he's done in the past: Get out of jail and probation and move somewhere else and try to start the same practice over again."

If that ends up being true, then what can consumers do to protect themselves?

Tips on hiring contractors, red flags to watch out for

Oana Schneider, director of media services with the Tri-State Better Business Bureau, offered a few best practices to avoid getting scammed by a contractor.

First things first, it's important to vet the prospective contractor with either the local building commission or the BBB to ensure they're properly licensed to do the work. Schneider said most home-improvement work requires the contractor get a permit from the city's building commission, whether it be installing new siding or building a sunroom.

According to two different probable cause affidavits filed in Vanderburgh Circuit Court, Gates wasn't licensed to do contracting work in Vanderburgh County, nor had he applied for the building permits he needed to legally work on the projects.

More: CenterPoint bills have gone up in Evansville-area over last 5 years. Here's how much.

Schneider said the process of hiring a contractor should be detailed. She said to interview not just one or two contractors but several, and to ask for at least three quotes on how they plan to complete the project as well as referrals from previous customers.

"You may not have a lot of knowledge about construction, but you will figure out exactly who actually has a plan and is an expert and somebody who is just maybe trying just to wing it," Schneider said.

And when it comes time to strike a deal, Schneider said it's important to draft a detailed contract outlining specific deadlines for progress on the project, along with a payment schedule tied to those progress deadlines.

And if the contractor pushes back on that, or if they attempt to push you into signing anything, that's a red flag.

"I always tell people if you feel even a little bit uncomfortable when talking with someone you're about to pay, that's a major red flag," Schneider said. "If someone is pushing you into saying 'yes,' your response should be, 'I don't want to make this decision right now, I need to do more research.'"

The research process shouldn't be difficult, either, she said. The BBB website has ratings for businesses where you can see not only reviews, but also customer complaints and if any legal action has been taken against the company.

A search for "Elite Roofing & Construction Systems LLC," for instance, brings back a non-accredited rating from the bureau, and also includes several alerts highlighting Gates' current legal trouble. Schneider said her office is also happy to help anyone vet a contractor they're considering working with.

"It's way better for me to spend five minutes on the phone with you going over all this then it is for you (to have to) file a complaint three months after you've gone through losing a lot of money and the work not being what you wanted," Schneider said. "Unfortunately, by the time we get complaints (about a business), it's often too late."

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Home improvement contractor accused of fraud had cases in other states